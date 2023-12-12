The Best Striker Loadout in Warzone 3

The Striker is one of the best close-range weapons to use in MW3 and Warzone 3. Not to be confused with the Striker 9, this particular weapon uses .45 Ammunition in its magazine. Even though it received nerfs since the beta, it is a good weapon to use no matter the situation in the game. That is why, we will take a look at the best Striker loadout for Warzone 3 in this piece.

The Striker is a good close-range choice if you want an SMG that is agile and has a good sprint to fire and recoil control. It is not as powerful as its beta counterpart but certainly won’t let you down. It can easily gun down enemies in medium ranges as well and is a perfect weapon for beginners to start.

The Striker closely resembles the UMP 45 and retains some of its characteristics like a stable recoil pattern and a fast fire rate. Hence, if you are someone who likes to run and gun, this is the only weapon you will need.

How to Unlock the Striker

The Striker is undoubtedly the easiest weapon to unlock in MW3 and Warzone 3 since you only need to reach Level 4 to do so. Compete in Multiplayer matches or play a couple of Warzone 3 matches if you are starting, this will unlock the weapon to make custom loadouts with. In addition, after unlocking the weapon, you will need to grind with it for attachments.

Once you unlock the attachments we are listing below, feel free to make a class setup for both Warzone 3 and MW3.

Attachment Breakdown

Optic : Your Preference

: Your Preference Ammunition : .45 Auto High Grain Rounds

: .45 Auto High Grain Rounds Barrel : Striker Elite Long Barrel

: Striker Elite Long Barrel Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 48 Round Magazine

We start with an Optic which is going to help with tracking enemies in medium ranges. The iron sights of the weapon are good but it might not be for everyone. If you do not want to put an Optic on the weapon, you can go for a muzzle of your choice.

Then, to increase the lethality of the weapon, we will equip it with the .45 Auto High Grain Rounds. This will increase the bullet velocity and damage range of the weapon. It will also hide enemy skulls when you get kills which can help you hide from the teammates of the killed enemy. For the barrel, we are going to use the Striker Elite Long Barrel.

This barrel will better the aiming idle sway, recoil control, and gun kick control and also provide additional bullet velocity and range. This will be good when you are facing enemies in farther ranges. The DR-6 Underbarrel is going to give our weapon speed so that we can compete against other SMGs. This attachment provides increased movement speed, ADS and sprint to fire speed, and aim walking speed.

Finally, we will finish the loadout off with the 48-Round Magazine which will let us combat multiple enemies at the same time. Plus it is easy to run out of ammo because of the high fire rate. This attachment will combat that problem.

Secondary

We recommend using an AR or a Sniper Rifle especially if you are using this loadout in Warzone 3. You can easily combat enemies in close to medium-range gunfights. However, you will need a weapon that can effectively take down enemies at long ranges. For that, we suggest using the BAS B or the DG 56. The DG 56 is lethal in long ranges because of its burst fire.

The burst fire not only ensures that you can two to three burst enemies but it also keeps the recoil under control. Here is a sample loadout you can use for the DG 56.

Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Comb: FSS Last Stand Comb

FSS Last Stand Comb Barrel: DG-56 LS18 Barrel

DG-56 LS18 Barrel Muzzle: Casus Break

This loadout is not only going to control the recoil of the weapon but it will help you keep the weapon stable and on target in long ranges. It is the ideal setup for a laser beam that shreds in long ranges.

Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Stalker

Stalker Perk 4: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Flashbang

For the first perk, we are going to use Overkill since we equipped the DG 56 in the earlier section. For the second perk, Double Time is going to help quite a lot since it will double the duration of the tactical sprint.

For the third perk, we recommend using Stalker since it increases the strafing and ADS speed which is vital in an SMG build. This ADS and strafing speed will be vital when you are going head-to-head against other SMG players because it will give you more mobility and agility.

For the last perk, High Alert is going to be the best option as it pulses your vision anytime an enemy looks at you. This can help you make quick decisions and rush you into looking for cover. It also boosts survivability.

Finally, for the lethal, we recommend a good old frag grenade. You can also use anything else you prefer and the flashbang is another good tactical equipment that is ideal in an SMG build. However, an EMD Grenade is also quite useful to get information on enemies.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This Striker loadout in MW3 is built for speed, power, and recoil control. It is the most balanced SMG build you can find because it has power and recoil control from the attachments and speed from the Stalker perk. Combining all of these makes it a lethal weapon to use in close to medium ranges.

For the long ranges, you have the DG 56 which can easily take down enemies in a couple of bursts if you hit your shots on target. The equipment and perk setup will increase your survivability since it has perks like High Alert and Double Time.