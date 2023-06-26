Steam Summer Sale 2023: Top 5 open-world games to buy

Steam Summer Sale 2023 is one of the best times to buy video games online via Valve’s very own web store. Having a limitless library of games spreading across genres, gamers have a hard time during this discount fest.

Advertisement

The upcoming Steam Summer Sale commences on June 29 and will last till July 13, 2023. During these two weeks, many titles across the web store will be available at largely discounted price from various publishers.

The open-world genre of games is largely popular for its vast explorable areas that can be enjoyed to the fullest with a compelling story. If you’re on the look for such games during the seasonal sale, you’re right at home. Here are the top five open-world games to grab during Steam Summer Sale 2023.

Advertisement

Best 5 open-world games to buy during Steam Summer Sale 2023

5) Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Origins is a prequel to the most beloved open-world franchise developed by Ubisoft. These games allow players to immerse themselves in the most notable historic eras and in the case of Origins, it was Egypt. Set in 48 BC era Egyptian Civilization, you play as Bayek, who is a Medjay or protector of Pharaohs. As a player, you will be fighting against a group of evil people on a vengeance-filled adventure.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/assassinscreed/status/1669374221720453121?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The open-world game from Ubisoft also captures the Egyptian Civilization at a large scale with a lot of details. Additionally, the scenic beauty of the game is paralleled and treat for the eyes. To help uplift the visuals, the game also has a great collection of music scores that sends shivers down the spine. The combat system of the game is RPG-like, which is different from their previous games, but is still fun to play.

Story-wise Assassin’s Creed Origins does a great job of setting up character development as well. This prequel also lays the foundation of how Hidden Ones and the principles came into existence. With overall positive reviews, the game is a must-buy and play for many during Steam Summer Sale 2023. Additionally, this game is a must play before the release of Assassin’s Creed mirage which is releasing on October 12, 2023.

4) Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

If you’re a fan of post-apocalyptic worlds with futuristic settings, Horizon Zero Down is just the game for you to buy. Originally released as a PlayStation exclusive, the game was later ported to PC back in 2020. Even after all these years, the game upholds a high rating from multiple people for its unique setting.

Advertisement

You will be playing as Aloy, an outcast huntress from the Nora tribe in this post-apocalyptic United States filled with humongous robotic creatures. You’ll be able to take these creatures down using arrows, spears, and mines. Your goal is to survive these infested lands by crafting materials and finding strategies to down these creatures. Additionally, the game also has RPG elements that is fun to tinker with during gameplay.

Explore the world full of lush green sceneries filled with mech creatures with multiple quests to take on. Take on enthralling combat while enjoying a campaign story which is almost 40 hours long. In 2023, this game might see a huge discount in the upcoming Steam Summer Sale, making it a bargain.

3) The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim

If you’re a fan of a medieval fantasy world full of dungeons, fortresses, cities, and more, Skyrim might fit your taste. Developed by Bethesda Game Studies, the action RPG allows players to find their own path and ending. This game can be played both in first-person and third-person point of view, to allow player immersion that they desire.

Create your own custom character, pick perks and classes to fit your style of gameplay. In this world, you are a Dragonborn or Dovahkiin, who has a body of a mortal but has a blood and soul of a Dragon. Take on your own journey in the vast world of Skyrim, as you are free to choose your friends, foes, and destiny.

Skyrim’s complex world still makes a great game even after its release back in November 2011. And during Steam Sales the game price is dropped drastically due to its very early release. For a very cheap price, you get a grand scaled world to explore and make your own story.

2) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

If Skyrim doesn’t fit your fantasy needs, maybe The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt might fulfill that need. Developed by CD Projekt Red, the game has a lot of activities to enjoy and terrors to defeat. Recently the game received a next-gen update that enhances the open-world experience, making it a must-play even in 2023.

You play as Geralt of Rivia, who is called a Witcher in this fantasy world. You take the role of a mercenary monster slayer who is hired to do jobs that no one else would dare. However, your main goal is to find Ciri, a child of prophecy hunted down by an undead army called The Wild Hunt. You are tasked to find her before they would, to avoid a catastrophe from happening.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/witchergame/status/1618651651908190229?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Even though you have goals to reach, you’re free to take on countess side quests that reward you during your main journey. Additionally, there are two other DLCs that are considered best in their own ways which continue the story. During Steam Summer Sale 2023, you can grab the complete edition of the game at a low price to enjoy a never forgetting story.

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

For players willing to live the life of an outlaw in a wild west setting, Red Dead Redemption 2 is tailor-made just for you. Developed by Rockstar Games, the game is far different from their Grand Theft Auto franchise and introduces a new living and breathing world.

The main protagonist is Arthur Morgan, who is an outlaw with the goal to reclaim Blackwater. The world of RDR 2 is detailed and rich with activities for players to take on. The beauty of the game surpasses almost every open-world game combined with an unforgettable story. Rob banks, and carriages, bring havoc to towns or become the most wanted, well the options are limitless. The game has a complexly detailed world that makes the experience more immersive.

In addition to the world, the sound score of RDR 2 also enhances the player experience in multiple ways. With a detailed immersive world and a story appreciated by many, this game is highly recommended to be acquired during the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

Other games to buy during Steam Summer Sale 2023

Cyberpunk 2077

If you’re a fan of a futuristic open-world setting featuring a dystopian city life, Cyberpunk 2077 is recommended just for you. Also developed by CD Projekt Red, the world of CP2077 is far different from their medieval setting games. Players are free to create their own characters and select a background story of their choice to start their journey. You can start your journey as a Nomad, Street Kid or Corpo, the choice is all yours to take.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CyberpunkGame/status/1667957155440336901?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Here you are playing as V, who accidentally comes with a forbidden chip that is slowly killing them. Ally with Jhonny Silverhand played by Keanu Reeves, to takedown big corporates and live a punk life in Night City. The game will also receive a new DLC called Phantom Liberty, which releases on September 26, 2023. So, if you wish to explore a futuristic open-world, this will fit your requirements. However, the DLC has to be purchased separately, so that should be kept in mind.

Grand Theft Auto 5

GTA 5 is one of the most successful games ever developed by Rockstar Games. Explore the world of Los Santos and Bliance Country, and live the life of a criminal full of mayhem. The game has a well-crafted story featuring three main characters: Michael, Franklin, and Trevor. Each of them has their own set of traits and backstories, to create a storyline and experience like no other game. The open-world system of GTA 5 gives a very immersive experience and lets players do absolutely anything in the massive sandbox.

The game also has a great online experience where you can create your own character and dominate the world of Los Santos. Get your own house, car, business, and more in the online world filled with other players. Additionally, the GTA Online has its own story for players to take on and it gets bigger and bigger with every update.

So that is all you needed to know about the best open-world games to buy during Steam Summer Sale 2023. If you enjoyed reading this article, check out more gaming content by clicking here.