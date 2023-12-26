EA FC 24 Pep’s Legacy Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

EA FC 24 continues to release exciting Evolutions. They have come up with “Pep’s Legacy” for the holiday season to improve a left back with some significant upgrades. This Evolution is also part of the ongoing Winter Wildcards promo, as the evolved cards share the same visuals.

This is a premium Evolution that will cost fans approximately 75,000 Ultimate Team coins or 350 FC points to significantly improve their chosen cards. Because fans will be spending so many coins, they should choose wisely. So, here we are with everything about “Pep’s Legacy” to help fans.

Requirements for Pep’s Legacy Evolution

Pep’s Growth has some requirements to narrow down the large player pool. They can, however, still obtain some excellent Ultimate Team cards. So, to make the best decision, let’s look at the requirements for this newly added premium stat boost.

Pace: Maximum 90-rated

Maximum 90-rated Dribbling: Maximum 86-rated

Maximum 86-rated Physical: Maximum 81-rated

Maximum 81-rated Position: LB

LB Playstyles: Maximum 8

Maximum 8 Playstyles+: Maximum 0

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?

Now that we know the requirements, let’s take a look at the tasks that fans must complete to evolve their selected Ultimate Team card. For the newly-added Pep’s Legacy Evolution, EA FC 24 players must complete the three levels of tasks listed below.

Level 1 Challenge

Play four Squad Battle matches on a minimum Semi-Pro setting with the active EVO player. Fans can also complete this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Assist three goals in Squad Battle matches on a minimum Semi-Pro setting with the active EVO player. Fans can also complete this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win two Squad Battle matches by at least two goals on a minimum Semi-Pro setting with the active EVO player. Fans can also complete this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Win three Squad Battle matches by at least two goals on a minimum Semi-Pro setting with the active EVO player. Fans can also complete this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win two Squad Battle matches by at least two goals on a minimum Semi-Pro setting with the active EVO player. Fans can also complete this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Achieve two clean sheets in Squad Battle matches on a minimum Semi-Pro setting with the active EVO player. Fans can also complete this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 3 Challenge

Score and assist in three Squad Battle matches on a minimum Semi-Pro setting with the active EVO player. Fans can also complete this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Assist five goals in Squad Battle matches on a minimum Semi-Pro setting with the active EVO player. Fans can also complete this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Achieve two clean sheets in Squad Battle matches on a minimum Semi-Pro setting with the active EVO player. Fans can also complete this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

Let’s take a look at the rewards for completing the Pep’s Legacy Evolution. With a new Playstyle and PlayStyle+, the chosen card would gain significant stat boosts. Because there are three levels to complete, fans will receive all of the upgrades in three separate sets of rewards.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +2

Shooting +2

Passing +4

Dribbling +2

Weak Foot +1

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +2

Shooting +2

Passing +2

Dribbling +3

Skills +1

Tiki Taka Playstyle

Level 3 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +1

Passing +2

Physical +2

Weak Foot +1

Incisive Pass Playstyle+

What cards should they choose for Pep’s Legacy?

Despite the requirements, there are still many eligible cards for fans to choose from for this Evolution. The following are the top five Ultimate Team cards for this newly-added Pep’s Legacy.

Joao Cancelo Team of the Week (87-rated RB)

Alejandro Grimaldo Team of the Week (86-rated LWB)

David Alaba Team of the Week (86-rated CB)

Federico Dimarco Team of the Week (86-rated LWB)

Rachel Daly Rare Gold (85-rated ST)

These are our top five recommendations for Pep’s Legacy Evolution, which may differ from yours. That’s everything you need to know about the new EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Evolution.