EA FC 24 Philipp Lahm Base Icon SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 has unveiled the new Philipp Lahm Base Icon Squad Building Challenge (SBC). So, fans can now have this legendary right-back on their squads. Well, here is everything they need to know before obtaining the special in-game item.

Icons is an Ultimate Team promo that features the legends of the sport. It has been there since the FIFA days and is now available in EA FC 24. The Bayern Munich and German legend Philipp Lahm is one of the Icons available in this soccer game by Electronic Arts.

About the Philipp Lahm Base Icon card

Unlike FIFA’s Ultimate Team, EA FC 24 did not release with three editions of an Icon. There is only one base edition available for every Icon featured in the game since its release. Philipp Lahm currently has an 89-rated Base Icon card in the game.

It’s a great card to have in any primary squad. Aside from right-back, fans can use it in three other positions: right wing-back, left-back, and center-defending midfielder. Being an Icon, this card will have better chemistry with the other squad members. Moreover, Lahm has five Playstyles and a Playstyle Plus aside from the mind-blowing stats.

How to obtain this Base Icon card?

EA FC 24, like all previous FIFA titles, doesn’t want fans to easily get an Icon. They need to create six lineups of eleven players to complete the SBC for the Bayern Munich legend. But fans must follow some requirements while building the required team.

Born Legend

Exactly eleven Rare Bronze players should be in the squad.

Rising Star

Exactly eleven Rare Silver players should be in the squad.

On a Loan

Exactly eleven Gold players should be in the squad.

The Bavarians

A minimum of one Bayern Munich player should be in the squad.

A minimum of one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the squad.

The squad should have a minimum rating of 84.

League Legend

A minimum of one Bundesliga player should be in the squad.

The squad should have a minimum rating of 85.

Die Mannschaft

A minimum of one German player should be in the squad.

The squad should have a minimum rating of 86.

Fans would be spending over 229,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market to create the six required squads. But it can be completed with less amount of coins by using untradeable and spare cards. Furthermore, if they are low on these required resources, fans can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more.

EA FC 24 fans should complete the Philipp Lahm base Icon SBC soon, as this Ultimate Team challenge will expire after a while. That’s all they need to know about this new in-game SBC.