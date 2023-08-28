Everything to know about the upcoming Ghostrunner 2

Among the multiple video games unveiled at Gamescom 2023, Ghostrunner 2 was one of them. Fans have been eagerly waiting to hear about this game. So let’s dive into the details and discover everything related to this upcoming title.

Advertisement

Gamescom is a massive gaming convention where many upcoming releases are showcased. They can also directly interact with many renowned game developers and learn about their future projects. This year’s Gamescom raised the curtains over the Ghostrunner 2.

505 Games released the action-platform game Ghostrunner back in 2020. Because of its major success, the developers started working on a sequel. Glimpses of Ghostrunner 2 was shown at the PlayStation Showcase earlier this year. Finally, the gameplay was showcased at the Gamescom 2023.

Advertisement

Everything to know about Ghostrunner 2

Like the first Ghostrunner, the upcoming sequel is also set in a post-apocalyptic setting. As for the plot of the game, it takes place a year after the events of the first game. Ghostrunner 2 is also going to feature a first-person perspective.

This upcoming action-platformer will have a complex open world for the fans to enjoy. Fans can go beyond the tower to explore new areas in it. The Central HQ will be the base of operation, and it will probably also serve as the place to take a break after missions.

505 Games wanted to make it the best platformer. So, it features versatile level designs, including some motorbike-based levels. But they also didn’t ignore the action part of the game, as it features epic boss fights. The players also have access to new skills and ultimate abilities.

The game would also allow players to interact with NPCs and climbers. The developers also paid attention to interaction, as it has a new dialogue system. Talking about the dialogues, they will dive deeper into the game’s lore. Ghostrunner 2 will also have a revamped progression.

Advertisement

Fans were eagerly looking forward to the game’s release date. Surprisingly, this upcoming title is not too far from hitting the shelves. Ghostrunner 2 will release on October 25, 2023, for PlayStation 2, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It won’t be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

That’s all, fans have to know about this upcoming-platformer game. So they’ll have to wait a few more weeks to enjoy it. If they liked reading about Ghostrunner 2, find out everything to know about the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage by clicking here.