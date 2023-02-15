Hogwarts Legacy Elder Wand: How to get it, step-by-step guide

One of the most sought-after wands in Hogwarts Legacy is the elder wand. One of the three Deathly Hallows, the elder wand is one of the most powerful wands in the wizarding world. Death created the wand and the one who wins it from the previous owner becomes the new master of the wand.

How to get Elder Wand in Hogwarts Legacy?

Getting their hands on one of the most prestigious wands in the game is everyone’s dream. Here is a step-by-step guide that will help players get one of the three Deathly Hallows:

Players will have to complete the wand ceremony in Wizarding world. Keep in mind that this account must be linked to Hogwarts Legacy.

Players will have to answer the questions in a certain way to get the wand.

Question 1: Would you describe yourself as…

Answer: Choose any quality.

Question 2: your eyes…

Answer: Pick blue.

Question 4: What do you most pride yourself on?

Answer: Pick intelligence.

Question 5: Traveling alone down a deserted road, you reach a crossroads. Do you continue?

Answer: For this question, choose Right towards the castle.

After answering a few more questions, you will be assigned the elder wand with the core of your choice.

How to build the Elder Wand in Ollivander’s wand shop

If you already have a wand assigned to you, you can always customize it using these options to make it look like the Elder Wand.

Wand Style – Ringed, Dark Brown

Wood Type – Elder

Length – 14.5 inches

Flexibility – Unyielding

Core Type – Any

In the game, players will be able to use the Elder Wand during the main quest of Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial. Players can use the wand during that quest and not beyond that point.

