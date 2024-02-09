Fact Check: Is Yuri Lowenthal On Helldivers 2?

Yuri Lowenthal is one of the biggest names in the voice acting industry and is popularly known for his role as Spider-Man in the Spider-Man games for the PlayStation. Aside from that, he has voiced Sasuke in the Naruto franchise, played Yosuke Hanamura in Persona 4, and lent his voice to Ben Tennyson in Ben 10 Alien Force. Hence, there are a lot of iconic characters Yuri has played in his long career.

Helldivers 2 has currently taken over the gaming world by storm and the PvE action in the game is unlike anything we have seen in recent years. It has become one of the biggest launches for PlayStation on PC and despite its unusual matchmaking format, people have received it quite warmly. Interestingly, when choosing your character in Helldivers 2, the player is given a choice between two male and two female voices. Likewise, people who have played the game are convinced that one of the male voices in Helldivers 2 is Yuri Lowenthal. However, as far as we are aware, Yuri Lowenthal does not have a voice role in Helldivers 2.

For starters, Yuri has not been credited in the game and the voice actors are unknown as of now. Moreover, if Yuri Lowenthal was part of the game, the developers would not push him aside because he has become one of the most prominent voice actors in recent years. His reputation would be useful in promoting Helldivers 2.

What Else Can You Customize in Helldivers 2?

When you boot up Helldivers 2, you will need to complete the tutorial. Once you do, you get an opportunity to customize your character in The Armory inside your spaceship. For starters, one can change the name of their spaceship. Aside from that, players can customize everything ranging from their armor, helmet, cape, and voice to their genders. Some of the cosmetic options are unlocked through the Battle Pass just like any other live service games.

For more customization options, one can purchase armor, helmets, and capes through the Acquisitions tab. The customization might not be as immersive and detailed as other FPS games out there but it is enough for players to distinguish one another. Besides, this is just the start and we will have many more updates to come.