The Best 9mm Daemon Loadout for Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

With the release of the Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded patch, we have the Daemon Pistol. It is a Handgun and a semi-automatic firearm that does its job extremely well. We will look at the best 9mm Daemon Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded in this piece.

The Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded patch brought us multiple weapons that were questionably a hit or miss. In terms of pick rate data, the Lachmann Shroud has a 2.3% pick rate and the 9mm Daemon Pistol has a 0.67% pick rate (Data according to WZRanked). However, that does not mean these weapons are bad even though people are used to things they are comfortable using.

The Lachmann Sub, the M13B, and the RPK lead the current meta. The 9mm Daemon is an excellent secondary choice for either of these weapon classes if you do not want to invest a perk point in Overkill. That is why, we will go through the best attachments for the 9mm Daemon in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded. Let us dive right in.

The Best 9mm Daemon Pistol Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

How to Unlock the 9mm Daemon

Attachment Breakdown

Primary

Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use this Loadout

Pistols have been a hit or miss for Warzone 2 because of the overwhelming pick rates for the SMGs. There was a brief period in the meta where the FTAC Siege was used a lot more than the Lachmann Sub but that disappeared quickly. The developers came up with the 9mm Daemon to introduce a new pistol along with the Lara Croft Bundle.

The weapon seems to be among the best in pistols but it needs good attachments on it to stand out. That being said, you will have to unlock it first. Let us briefly look at the unlocking process and then dive into the attachments.

How to Unlock the 9mm Daemon

To unlock the 9mm Daemon, you will need to complete missions in Sector E0 of the Season 5 Reloaded Battle Pass. It is a progression-based system so you will need to unlock the Pickaxe first and then the Pistol. You can unlock the Pistol by getting 15 Operator Kills using Pistols. Therefore, DMZ mode AI does not count.

In addition, it will be a lot easier for you to complete the mission in either Multiplayer or Resurgence Modes. Lockdown Quads is also a great way to do it because it lets you spawn in with your loadout.

Attachment Breakdown

Magazine: 20-Round Magazine

20-Round Magazine Laser: FJX Diod-70

FJX Diod-70 Ammunition: 9mm High Velocity

9mm High Velocity Rear Grip: Daemon Hand or Akimbo 9mm Daemon

Daemon Hand or Akimbo 9mm Daemon Barrel: SA Longfire

Any pistol is better with an extended magazine on it. Pistols have lesser damage than most of the other weapon classes, which is why, you will need more bullets to kill an enemy. We opted for the 20-Round Magazine because it won’t slow us down too much and also give us extra bullets.

The FJX Diod-70 Laser is crucial for mobility. The attachment increases the ADS and sprint to fire speed of the weapon in addition to aiming stability. This will help in staying accurate at moderate distances. Follow that up with the 9mm High-Velocity ammunition to increase the bullet velocity, which increases the TTK of the weapon slightly and gives us an edge.

For the Rear Grip, you have two options. You can go with the Daemon Hand which increases the ADS and sprint to fire further. You can also opt for the Akimbo attachments which will give you two pistols for the price of one.

Finish off the loadout with the SA Longfire Barrel. This attachment increases the hipfire accuracy, damage range, and bullet velocity of the weapon which is crucial in close-quarters combat. It also boosts the weapon’s firepower.

Primary

Once you have your Secondary weapon sorted, let us take a look at the primary weapon you will be using for this loadout. We recommend going with an RPK or the M13B if you are playing on Al Mazrah and the Lachmann Sub if you are playing on smaller maps or game modes with respawn. The 9mm Daemon combined with the Lachmann Sub can be lethal in lockdown quads. In addition, the M13B and the RPK can hold their own no matter what situation you put them in given the class loadout.

Now that we have determined what primary weapon to use, let us look at the perks and equipment you will rock for this loadout.

Perks and Equipment

We are going with a simple survivability and speed build that will let you switch weapons, reload quickly, and survive as much as you can in the Warzone.

Base Perk 1: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Smoke or a Stun Grenade

First, we use Battle Hardened to decrease our susceptibility to any tactical equipment. Stuns, EMPs, shock sticks, and gas grenades will have less of an effect on us. We will also develop complete immunity against Snapshot grenades.

Follow that up with Double Time since it doubles our tactical sprint which may prove useful in chasing down weakened enemies or escaping. The perk also increases the crouch movement speed by 30%. Fast Hands is great for quick weapon switches and reloads. It also lets you use your equipment faster. The Ultimate Perk is going to be High Alert since it notifies you every time you are in an enemy’s Line of Sight.

The C4 is a lethal piece of equipment fit for any situation and for tactical, the choice is yours between a Smoke or a Stun Grenade. Both are great options.

Why You Should Use this Loadout

This loadout is excellent even in Multiplayer modes since you can always switch over to the 9mm Daemon to finish off weakened enemies. The Daemon itself is built for bullet velocity so it kills quicker and the primary of your choice is going to help you in most scenarios.

Remember, the 9mm Daemon is not your primary weapon, so pull it out only in close-quarters situations where you have run out of ammo or are pinned down. If you liked this loadout perhaps you’d like some of our other ones. Click here to check them out and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 content.