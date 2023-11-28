Ghostrunner 2 amasses a $6 million revenue within few days of its release, how are things looking for the DLC

Ghostrunner 2 did with its sales by earning a whopping estimated revenue of $6 million within a month. The new title was developed with graphical and gameplay advancements in mind under a $4 million production budget. Not only that, it was revealed by 505 Games in July 2023 that an approximate amount of $450,000 was allocated for future support of the title.

To improve upon the old, the new title also introduced new gameplay abilities like riding a motorcycle, more exploration inside Dharma Tower, and other combat improvements. The story of the cyberpunk hack-and-slash game takes after the narrative of the first iteration to defeat a cult of AI ninjas. The most fun part about the game was its fast-paced combat and movement mechanics that involved parkour.

With the recent success within a month, things are looking good for One More Level and 505 Games in terms of finance. This success helped the company recover its expenditure and make millions as profit.

As of now, 505 Games hasn’t made any official statement regarding the revenue of Ghostrunner 2, yet overall sales indicate a positive outlook toward a DLC. However, the new story content is quite far as the base game was just released.

Ghostrunner 2 reaches new heights and looks to invest in DLCs

In October 2023, 505 Games showcased the Season Pass for Ghostrunner 2, which included various skins, themes, and the first DLC. They will also release new game modes in the future before creating the DLC. Speaking of DLC, One More Level plans on releasing the continuation in September 2024, which is disappointing for the fans.

On the brighter side, since the alleged revenue from the newly released game looks good for 505 Games, high priority would be given to the production of the DLC. In the meantime, players will get support through various new swords, gloves, and bike skins. With the nomination of the title at The Game Awards, further content could be revealed there on December 7, 2023.

Moreover, the company will slowly get more revenue from the title as time goes on and fun towards the DLC or future content for the title. Even with the original cyberpunk hack-and-slash title, utmost attention was given to the development and smooth sailing of the title. Players can expect more gameplay additions as well, which could spice up the game further.