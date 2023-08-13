Latest GTA 6 leaks suggest Rockstar Games focusing on a first-person mode

GTA 6 is one of the most highly anticipated sequels in the world. So the internet is full of rumors and leaks about this upcoming game. A recent leak hinted at the next GTA title to have a first-person perspective.

Rockstar Games shook the world when they revealed Grand Theft Auto V in 2013. It was the epitome of the open-world action RPG genre, making it one of the most beloved video games. The latest GTA title entertained the fans for over a decade with exciting online and offline in-game content.

But GTA V being around for such a long time that fans started questioning whether there are any plans for the next installment. After years of requests, Rockstar Games finally revealed a new title is under development, GTA 6. After this major news, there are many other leaks and rumors about it, including a first-person mechanic.

GTA 6 leaks Rockstar might be focusing on a fresh new first-person mode

Grand Theft Auto has always been known for its open-world setting and third-person perspective. But the latest leaks about this game suggest that GTA 6 might have a first-person mode. It is something that could be a major factor in this upcoming game’s success.

The major GTA 6 leak that went viral was of an early-development gameplay footage. That video revealed a lot about this upcoming game before Rockstar Games made any official announcement. Some fans noticed the vehicles in the leaks had a built-in navigation system, hinting at a first-person view.

Fans were already eager about the game even before Rockstar Games announced it. But after this leak, they are even more hyped about this upcoming title. They are looking forward to try this mode in the game. Some claimed GTA 6 will be one of the best video games ever. One even claimed that instead of being a first-person mode, it can be for a VR mode.

It is still unclear whether Rockstar Games would include a first-person mode. But it would be a game-changer for this franchise. The gaming community already saw how wonderful this perspective could be in an open-world RPG like Cyberpunk 2077. Although some fans were against it, a lot of them enjoyed this perspective in an RPG.

