Top five LMG Loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

LMGs are at a really healthy place in the meta right now in the game. That is why, we will look at the best Warzone 2 LMG Loadouts to see which ones you should prioritize using.

The Warzone 2 meta is currently very well-balanced. There are multiple weapons on top and everything is pretty balanced. That does not mean there is no competition. On the contrary, every weapon class is fighting to be the overall best. Among them, the most popular choices would be SMGs or ARs, but people do not stop and consider the LMGs.

The LMGs naturally have a better damage output than SMGs which is why we recommend using them. In addition, you can build them up to function more like an AR with speed or like a Battle Rifle with more damage. That is why, we will look at the best LMG loadouts you can use in the game. Let’s get started.

The Best LMG Loadouts In Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

Most of these LMG loadouts are focused on maximizing the strengths of the weapon. We are also going to eliminate some weaknesses and ensure the lower-ranked weapons balance out the high-ranking ones. In addition, we recommend you have a close-range weapon like a shotgun or an SMG with you whenever you use an LMG because there might be instances where you will need them.

We will also break down a perk setup which you can use in all of these class loadouts in the coming sections. Scroll towards the end of the article to find them. Without further ado, let us get into it.

5. Raal MG

The biggest reason why the Raal MG is not the most popular LMG in the meta is because of its low maneuverability. Make no mistake, every LMG has low mobility, but the Raal MG’s characteristics make it so that you can only hold defensive angles and most up. You cannot rush the enemies like you would with an AR. That is the only reason why it is low on this list.

Otherwise, it is a solid weapon with a decent ammo capacity and damage. This loadout is meant to provide more control and damage to the weapon so that it can be a solid defensive LMG.

Attachments

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Barrel: 21″ EXF Rhino Barrel

21″ EXF Rhino Barrel Underbarrel: XRK Dune Grip

XRK Dune Grip Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

We start off the loadout with a Nilsound 90 Suppressor which is going to increase the bullet velocity of the weapon. Follow that up with any Optic of your choice. Most folks go with the Aim-OP V4 due to its comfortability. Having an Optic can reduce visual recoil and provide clear tracking.

We also use the 21″ EXF Rhino Barrel to help control the recoil of the weapon and increase the bullet velocity further. The XRK Dune Grip is a fan-favorite Underbarrel that provides aim walking steadiness, recoil steadiness, and aiming idle stability. For the last attachment, we will use the Stip-40 Grip to further help control the recoil of the weapon. This weapon loadout is built for increased damage and recoil control.

4. Sakin MG38

The Sakin MG38 was a meta weapon but now it is lost in the meta because there are better options. That being said, it is not a completely unusable weapon by any means. It is a good weapon with almost the same statistics as the Raal MG. We are going to build it up in a way that profits players who like to hold defensive positions.

We are going to build it up for control and power just like the Raal MG. That will allow us to use it as a long-range weapon in Al Mazrah.

Attachments

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Barrel: 20″ Bruen Silver Series Barrel

20″ Bruen Silver Series Barrel Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Start off with the Polarfire-S which is going to increase the damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil smoothness of the weapon. In addition, it also suppresses the weapon. We will also use the Aim OP-V4 Optic to provide better visuals and track enemies clearly. For the barrel, we recommend going with the 20″ Bruen Silver Series Barrel because it gives increased bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control, and hip-fire accuracy.

For the Underbarrel, we recommend going with the Edge-47 Grip. It provides aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization that ensures that you stay on target when firing in longer ranges. Finish it off with the Stip-40 Grip because it helps you stay consistent in terms of recoil control. This is a great weapon loadout that destroys enemies at longer ranges with stability and hard-hitting shots.

3. HCR 56

The dark horse of the LMGs, the HCR 56 can be really good if one knows how to use it. It is one of the most consistent weapons in medium ranges and is controllable. However, it falls off in the current meta due to the RPK and the RAPP-H. However, it has its niche uses due to its bullpup design.

The aim of the loadout is to make this weapon feel like an AR rather than an LMG with this loadout. We will aim to boost its damage, recoil control, and some speed that will help us do so.

Attachments

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Muzzle: XTEN Ported 290

XTEN Ported 290 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

An Optic is the best thing you can equip on an LMG to get more accuracy and tracking. The Aim OP V-4 is a no-nonsense sight but you can use anything you are comfortable with. Follow that up with the XTEN Ported 290 Muzzle. The XTEN Ported 290 Muzzle is exclusively to control vertical recoil. This control will help in taking down enemies in extreme range.

To increase the bullet velocity, we will use the 7.62 High Velocity Ammunition and the VLK LZR 7MW Laser will help boost the ADS and sprint to fire speed. In addition, it also provides some aiming stability. This gives the LMG some AR-like characteristics.

Finish off the loadout with the FTAC Ripper 56 for increased recoil stabilization, aiming idle stability and hip-fire accuracy. These attachments give the weapon better mobility and control which helps in every range.

2. RPK

The RPK is one of the best weapons in Warzone 2 and always has been due to its damage and consistency in all ranges. It was the most used weapon in the earlier seasons coupled with the Fennec 45. Players used an Overkill setup of both weapons to dominate Warzone. However, the meta has shifted with the introduction of new weapons like the Cronen Squall and the ISO 45.

The RPK has decent mobility and damage. That is why, prioritizing control is going to be the most important in terms of building one of the best loadouts for this weapon in Warzone 2. Let us see how.

Attachments

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Again, we start out by equipping an Optic. We recommend a short-sighted Optic so that you can easily track enemies. A longer sight can increase the visual recoil which might be difficult to control. Follow that up with High Velocity Ammunition to give the RPK a considerable damage boost and help with killing enemies easier no matter the range.

The FTAC Ripper 56 is a constant. It improves the stability of the weapon by a ton and helps a ton when taking fights in longer ranges. In addition, we will also use the TY-L38 barrel to provide more horizontal recoil control. Vertical recoil is easier to control but horizontal isn’t, therefore eliminating it completely is a good idea no matter the loadout.

For the final attachment, we recommend using the Demo-X2 Grip since it gives more recoil control. Due to the RPK’s inherent power, the best move to make with this weapon is to solidify its accuracy. The mobility won’t be an issue since your primary use will be for medium to long-range gunfights.

1. Rapp-H

The Rapp-H is the best LMG in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded by far because of its versatility. It can outgun any AR but it is not picked enough because it is slower. People prefer to have mobility maxed in their loadouts. However, in terms of long-range accuracy, with a good build, this gun can be really good. That is why, we are going to see how far we can take this weapon and make it an all-round cannon.

Our aim is to increase every possible stat with this weapon loadout but prioritize control and damage. It is going to be ones of the best loadouts in Warzone 2 due to the weapon’s caliber.

Attachments

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Muzzle: Tempus GH50

You can substitute the Aim OP-V4 with any Optic of your choice as long as you are comfortable. To increase our TTK, we will opt for the 7.62 High Velocity Ammunition. This will help us destroy enemies in longer ranges. For the rest of the loadout, we will optimize for control.

We will equip the FTAC Ripper 56 for stability since it provides recoil stabilization aiming idle stability and some hip-fire accuracy. The Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip is present solely for recoil control of the weapon as it helps ensure optimal control in longer ranges.

Finish off the loadout with the Tempus GH50 Muzzle. It provides tons of vertical recoil control which is going to be essential to keep the weapon in check when facing enemies in medium ranges. All of this control should help in hitting shots on target while the High-Velocity ammunition should keep the TTK high.

Perks and Equipment

For the perks and equipment, we are going with the ones that will help you the most when it comes to mobility and survivability. Let us look at them.

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Smoke Grenade

We start off with Overkill because it will let you carry an SMG that can kill enemies in closer ranges. It is better to switch to your SMG when fighting enemies inside buildings because it will let you have more freedom in mobility. Double Time complements Overkill really well because it lengthens the duration of the tactical sprint. It also increases the crouch movement speed by 30%.

Fast Hands is another great perk that is going to increase the reload speed, equipment use, and weapon switch speed. This helps out a ton if you find yourself in a bad spot in a close-quarters scenario. The Ultimate Perk is going to be High Alert because it will warn you if an enemy has their sights set on you. You can quickly scram towards cover and avoid being shot.

For the lethal, we recommend going with a C4 due to its destructive damage and the Smoke Grenade is an awesome choice for any situation. That is all you need to know about the Warzone 2 best loadouts for the LMG class. If you liked this loadout, perhaps you’d like some of our other ones. Click here to check them out and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 content.