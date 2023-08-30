Warzone 2 Guru Claims this Forgotten SMG is the Best in Warzone 2

LA Guerillas, one of the most prominent Warzone 2 Content creators, claimed the FSS Hurricane in Warzone 2 is the best SMG with a 99% kill rate.

The Warzone 2 meta is ever-changing. It is impossible to determine if a weapon will stay at the pinnacle of the food chain in one or two months. However, the FSS Hurricane has been away from the spotlight for a while since players prefer other prominent SMGs like the Lachmann Sub and the ISO 45. That being said, this weapon is not completely unusable, as content creator LA Guerillas highlights.

That is why this loadout guide will take a detailed look at the FSS Hurricane. We will analyze the weapon, see how you can unlock it, and then make a class loadout for it, complete with the best perks to use in the game. Without further ado, let us get into it.

LA Guerillas recently highlighted how the FSS Hurricane is way underused in the game despite its low recoil. Supporting that fact, the Lachmann Sub and ISO 45 have a pick rate of 18.4% and 8.6%, respectively (Stats according to WZRanked). In comparison, the FSS Hurricane has a 0.6% pick rate when it can be just as good of an SMG.

Remember that the Season 5 Reloaded Weapon Balance is around the corner, which might shake things up, but despite that, the FSS Hurricane will remain one of the best weapons to use in Warzone 2. That being said, let us look at how you can unlock the weapon and then build a class around it.

How to Unlock the FSS Hurricane

It is a long road to unlocking the FSS Hurricane the traditional way for beginners. Firstly, you will have to reach Level 4 to unlock custom loadouts. From there, getting the M4 to Level 13 is the next goal which unlocks the FTAC Recon. From there, you will need to grind the FTAC Recon to Level 16 to unlock the FSS Hurricane.

You can skip all of this and unlock the weapon directly by entering DMZ mode and exfilling the weapon once you collect it from enemy corpses. This makes unlocking the process much easier as you will have to grind for attachments as well.

Attachment Breakdown

Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point

9mm Hollow Point Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Demo Quicksilver Stock

Demo Quicksilver Stock Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

Phantom Grip Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

We start off with the 9mm Hollow Point ammunition since it helps us slow down the enemy, making it difficult for them to get away. The crippling power rounds are going to be your best friend when you want high-kill games. The FSS OLE-V Laser is also a good attachment to put on an SMG since it increases mobility.

The Laser increases the ADS and sprint to fire speed of the weapon along with some aiming stability. Follow that up with the Demo Quicksilver Stock to provide lots of movement speed. Specifically, it increases ADS speed, crouch movement speed, sprint speed, and aim walking speed.

The Phantom Rear Grip will increase the ADS and sprint to fire speed of the weapon further as it is a necessity for an SMG to be agile no matter the caliber. Finish off the loadout with the Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider so that your muzzle flash stays concealed. This will help in surviving and avoiding enemies. It also provides some recoil steadiness which is useful in medium ranges.

The loadout is built for speed and accuracy primarily. You will have no problem getting into enemy territory and escaping quickly without facing a lot of issues.

Secondary

Equipping a secondary weapon that does long-range combat effectively is essential. In the context of the Season 5 meta, we recommend going with a safe option like an AR or a strong Battle Rifle. It depends on what your playstyle is like. If you want a decent weapon with ample recoil control, go with the TAQ-56 or the TAQ-V, but if you are more of a Sniper, we recommend using the Signal 50.

Equip bullet velocity attachments to make the weapons even deadlier over long ranges.

Perks and Equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

We start off with Double Time because it will increase our tactical sprint duration and also give us increased crouch movement speed. This speed is essential for an SMG player since it will let you flank or rotate quickly. Overkill lets you carry another Primary weapon with you so that you can take long-range gunfights.

Fast Hands is essential if you are stuck in a spot where you have run out of ammo or want to switch to a faster weapon. It increases weapon switch, weapon reload, and equipment use speeds. Finally, we have Ghost, which will keep you off the radar and protect you against UAVs, portable radars, and other equipment.

For the lethal, we recommend going with a Throwing Knife since it will help you finish enemies quicker, and the Smoke Grenade will always help you get away from unnecessary gunfights before regrouping. It can also act as cover when reviving teammates.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout will help you excel in close-quarters combat and ensure that you can kill enemies the fastest. The loadout is designed for maximum effectiveness and speed. The perks balance it out by increasing survivability, and the equipment will help you kill enemies and get away without consequences.

Keep in mind that the Season 5 Reloaded update is going to drop shortly, so this loadout might be super effective or not as effective, depending on the nerfs and buffs. That being said, stay tuned at The SportsRush for more news about the Season 5 Reloaded Update.

This was our loadout for the best SMG in Warzone 2. For more Warzone 2 guides, loadouts, and news, click here.