Xbox Game Pass update for March 2023: Six new games added

Danyal Arabi
|Published 07/03/2023

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is the premier streaming service out there for most gamers. With cloud gaming, EA Play, and much more, Game Pass’ value is unrivaled. To sweeten the deal, Microsoft periodically shakes up its library with new titles. This week, six new games are set to be added to the service. To make space, eight titles will also be leaving Game Pass on March 15, 2023.

Xbox Game Pass to lose eight games on March 15

Games added:

  • Guilty Gear -Strive- (Cloud, Console, and PC): Added on March 7, 2023
  • Dead Space 2 (Cloud) EA Play: Added on March 9, 2023
  • Dead Space 3 (Cloud) EA Play: Added on March 9, 2023
  • Valheim (Game Preview) (Console): Added on March 14, 2023 (already available on PC)
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Added on March 16, 2023
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition (Console and PC) – Added on March 21, 2023

Consequently, eight older titles will be removed from Game Pass come March 15, 2023:

  • F1 2020 (Console) EA Play
  • Goat Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Paradise Killer (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Undertale (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Young Souls (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Players who want to hold on to these games can buy and own them for a 20% discount if purchased before March 15.

New Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks:

  • Madden NFL 23: EA Play Supercharge Pack – Available until March 9
  • Halo Infinite: Corrupted Assault Rifle Bundle – Available from March 7
  • F1 22: Champions Content Bundle – Available from March 7
  • The Sims 4: Sleepover Sleepwear Set – Available from March 7

