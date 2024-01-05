TaylorMade Extends Contract With Tommy Fleetwood Just After It Renewed Contract With Scottie Scheffler

Oct 1, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Tommy Fleetwood walks on the first hole during the final day of the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Golf equipment manufacturer, TaylorMade, has been on a spree to renew contracts with its existing players. Just before the Sentry, they announced to extend their partnership with current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Now, they have announced a multi-year contract extension with European Ryder Cup-winning team member Tommy Fleetwood.

The English golfer had been using the equipment from the golf manufacturer since 2021. He has so far recorded 15 top-10 finishes and also three top-five finishes in the majors using their equipment. In an X post, TaylorMade announced extending its partnership with the six-time DP World Tour champion Tommy Fleetwood.

After the announcement of his contract renewal with TaylorMade, Tommy Fleetwood praised the company and was quoted by Golf Monthly as saying,

“Deciding on your commercial partners plays a huge role in your career. Being a member of Team TaylorMade is something I am proud of, so renewing my contract is a natural progression for my continued improvement.”

President and CEO of TaylorMade Golf, David Abeles, also released a statement regarding their new extended partnership with Tommy Fleetwood. He called the Englishman “one of the classiest golfers” and stated looking forward to providing him with high-quality equipment.

“Tommy is one of the classiest golfers in the game. From how he carries himself on the course to how he interacts with people off it, he truly epitomises the TaylorMade values of high-level performance and relatability to golfers from all walks of life,” Abeles said.

Tommy Fleetwood will continue to be part of TaylorMade’s long list of golfers which include current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the 82-time PGA Tour champion Tiger Woods, Collin Morikawa, and many more. Although there are not many details available regarding the length of the multi-year contract.

What Is Tommy Fleetwood Having In His Bag At The Sentry Tournament?

The Englishman is currently at the Kalpua Resort’s Plantation Course playing in The Sentry Tournament. After the end of the first round on Thursday, Tommy Fleetwood shot 3 under 70 and was placed T37 on the leaderboard. For the second round, he is paired with Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay and will tee off at 4:27 p.m. ET.

At the Sentry Tournament 2024, Tommy Fleetwood is carrying P·7TW irons which were originally designed by Tiger Woods. He is also carrying his favorite BRNR Mini Driver and Stealth UDI 3 Driving Iron. His bag also has a TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3, a new TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver, and a Qi10 5-wood. He is using TP5x pix golf balls.

Tommy Fleetwood is carrying all the brilliant and necessary equipment at the Sentry Tournament. Despite having a not-so-good first round, he would be hoping to bounce back in the upcoming next three rounds and climb up the leaderboard.