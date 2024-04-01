“Absolutely F**** Scandalous” – Golf Fans Voice Frustration Over Disparity in LPGA and Men’s Golf Coverage

Nelly Korda, from Bradenton, Florida, hits her tee shot on the third hole Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 at the LPGA Drive On Championship at the Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida.

Last week’s Sunday had some sensational golf portrayals both on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour. While the men’s competition saw a new winner in Stephan Jaeger, the female competition saw Nelly Korda clinch her third title of the season in her third consecutive start.

However, the golf coverage for men and women competition has a huge disparity. Despite Korda making history last Sunday at the Ford Championship, the official television broadcasters chose to telecast the Champion’s Tour event. This sparked a wave of discomfort among fans on the internet.

Fans React To Disparity in LPGA and Men’s Golf Coverage

One of the fans shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote that the golf coverage of the LPGA lasted merely for half an hour. Also, he pointed out that they were not able to witness Nelly Korda’s impeccable third win in a row.

“The fact that coverage for LPGA started at 24 mins ago and we are near enough finished and with Nelly going for 3 in a row is absolutely fucking scandalous”

When a fan stated that he was not able to digest the fact that the Champions Tour got priority golf coverage over the LPGA Tour. So, a sports anchor named, Lisa Cornwell replied by agreeing to the fact that the women’s tour must have got a better time slot.

A fan claimed that the LPGA Tour was a way better golf product, however, it has not been getting better coverage on television.

Another fan pulled out a sarcastic comment to troll the LPGA Tour broadcasters. He wrote,

“Thank you @GolfChannel to allowing 43 minutes of live @LPGA coverage. Which included 3 commercial breaks and 2 NBC promos”

There was a fan who had a similar opinion on the coverage being too biased against women’s golf.



Well, whatever the fans’ reactions be, the golf coverage for women’s golf suffers a lot of disparity. It remains to be seen if the status of television time for the LPGA Tour will change in the future or not.