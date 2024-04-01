Rory McIlroy Begins Scouting The Augusta National Ahead Of His Pursuit For First Green Jacket At The Masters 2024

September 26, 2023; Rome, ITALY; Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot on the second hole during a practice round of the Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy is reportedly at the Augusta National for a scouting trip ahead of the Masters 2024. He will tee up on April 11 for the 16th time in his career at this major tournament. The Northern Irishman will be pursuing his first green jacket to complete his career grand slam.

NUCLR GOLF shared the news of the 34-year-old traveling to Augusta National for a scouting mission on Monday, April 1, 2024. Unlike Michael Block’s April Fool’s Day prank post, this was legitimate information shared by the famous golf update page.

Exploring Rory McIlroy’s Best Performances At Masters Tournament

The Northern Irishman has played in the 15 editions of the prestigious Augusta National hosted major tournament from 2009 to 2023. He has missed the cut only in three of his appearances in 2010, 2021, and 2023. The 34-year-old has recorded seven top-10 finishes in his career. In his debut appearance, he recorded a sensational T20 finish on the leaderboard.

Rory McIlroy’s first top-10 finish came in 2014. He shot four rounds of 71-77-71-69 at this edition of the Masters to finish on T8 rank on the leaderboard. Then in 2015, he recorded his first top-five finish at the tournament. He carded an aggregate score of 12 under par to finish solo fourth and was six strokes behind the winner, Jordan Spieth.

The four-time major champion recorded two T5 finishes at Augusta National. First, in 2018, he shot 69-71-65-74 in four days to finish six strokes behind the winner Patrick Reed. Despite having a poor opening round in the 2020 edition, the Northern Irishman managed to finish in the top five with a score of 11 under par.

Rory McIlroy’s most regretting finish at the Masters Tournament was in 2022. He fell just three strokes short of his first green jacket at Augusta National Golf Club. He shot a blistering closing round of 8 under 64 on Sunday to finish runner-up to the winner, Scottie Scheffler.

He will be making his 16th Masters Tournament start on Thursday, April 11, 2024. This time around, McIlroy will hope to win his first green jacket and complete his career grand slam.