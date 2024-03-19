Former PGA Tour Pro Clarifies He’s Alive After Magazine Prints Obituary

Sep 29, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Ryder Cup former captain Hal Sutton on the driving range during a practice round for the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Former PGA Tour Pro Hal Sutton has recently clarified that he is alive after the official PGA magazine put his name on the obituaries list. He took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to inform the fans that he was doing good and was at Darmor Club.

On Tuesday, March 19, Sutton stated a correction on X that the PGA magazine put his name on the obituaries who passed on January 19. He wrote,

“Just a correction, the PGA magazine put me in there obituaries as having passed away January 19th!!! I didn’t and I’m alive and well just putting the finishing touches on Darmor Club before our opening June 1. Thanks to all who have checked up on me.”

When an X user asked Hal Sutton about what happened on January 19. The former PGA Tour pro stated that Jack Burke passed away on that day.



Who Is Hal Sutton? Everything You Need To Know About Former PGA Tour pro

Sutton was one of the most successful golfers on the Tour during his playing days. He has recorded 14 victories which include a major and two Players Championship titles. He was also named the Player of the Year in 1983 after finishing on the top of the money list.

The former PGA Tour pro was born on April 28, 1958, in Shreveport, Louisiana, United States, and joined the PGA Tour in 1981. His first victory came in 1982 at the Walt Disney World Golf Classic. Just a year later, he recorded another victory at the Players Championship. This year also marked his first and only major title win. He defeated Jack Nicklaus to lift the PGA Championship title.

Hal Sutton also defeated Tiger Woods back in 2000 to win his second Players Championship title. His last victory came in 2001 when he won the Shell Houston Open.

He was also part of the United States team in five editions of the Ryder Cup. His only victorious edition at the prestigious biennial event was in 1999. The golfer also captained the team in 2004.

Hal Sutton can be seen playing on the PGA Tour Champions. His best finish on the senior golf tour came at the 2009 Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am where he finished third on the leaderboard. Although his playing days are over, no one can deny the fact that he was one of the best talents the game has ever produced.