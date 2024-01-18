‘Sergio Feels He Deserved A Lot Of Things’: Rory McIlroy Gives A Zesty Response To Garcia’s Important For More Than A Month Quip

Rory McIlroy has a savage reply to Sergio Garcia‘s opinion about LIV Golf being important for more than a month. The banter started as McIlroy and Garcia revealed their opinions on the future of golf involving LIV.

After the deadline of the framework agreement was extended to April, Rory McIlroy was joined by Ian Wright and others in a podcast show. In the show, McIlroy stated that LIV Golf has become “a part of our sport now.” He further suggested that the league follow the IPL system and take place over four weeks in May and December, respectively. But Garcia dismissed the plan and expressed his thoughts on it. What did the LIV captain say?

Sergio Garcia Turns Down Rory McIlroy’s Suggestion

Replying to McIlroy’s IPL suggestion, Garcia said in an interview,

“I don’t think we want to be important for one month. We all deserve more than that.”

When asked about Garcia’s response to his dream during the Dubai Desert Classic, McIlroy replied,

“Yeah, Sergio feels he deserves a lot of things. Again, it’s trying to align interests, and I think right now it’s just very, very hard to align everyone’s interests in the game”, hence it is not possible to keep everyone happy.

This comes after the duo resolved their feud at the 2023 US Open that involved McIlroy sending a text to Garcia’s wife, Angela. The golfers were best friends, and McIlroy was also in attendance at Garcia’s wedding. But tension spiked in their relationship following Garcia’s switch to the LIV league and McIlroy’s stern assertion that the relationship couldn’t be rekindled.

Recently, Ian Poulter applauded the Irishman for his softened stance on LIV while taking jabs at some other golfers. While Rory has accepted LIV, the golfer still doesn’t consider their format suitable. Probably, as soon as the framework agreement arrives, things will settle between the two tours. For now, it seems things haven’t quite resolved between McIlroy and Garcia.