The Meticulous List Of What Caddies Can And Can Not Do On The PGA Tour

Wyndham Clark walks off hole 18 next to caddie John Ellis during the fourth and final round of The Players Championship PGA golf tournament Sunday, March 17, 2024 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Scottie Scheffler won at 20 under par and is the first defending champion in the 50 year history of the event. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

There’s a long list of rules that caddies should abide by on the PGA Tour. These obligations are mentioned in the 2024 PGA Tour player handbook and golfers are responsible for the behavior of their caddies during the event. Also, the caddies cannot be fined for any rule infringement, rather it falls upon the PGA Tour player who has him on his bag.

Advertisement

For example, a caddie can accompany his golfer to retrieve things from the locker. Otherwise, the caddie cannot enter the players’ locker room in the respective golfer’s absence, whom he’s supporting. The fines can range between $100 to $500. Caddies who don’t follow PGA Tour regulations can be sacked by the Tour. Also, if a caddie goes to this extent, the golfer who’s taking his assistance might have to deal with a lot of hassle. Now, let’s take a look at the rules caddies should diligently follow on the Tour.

PGA Tour Caddies Have A Long List Of Rules To Follow

Both caddies and players have to adhere to neat and proper dressing choices. Where golfers can still wear clothes according to the latest fashion, caddies have a stringent set of rules to check before selecting their attire. Golfers cannot wear shorts, but caddies can. Yet, certain types of bottoms can only be worn.

Advertisement

Solid-colored khaki-style pants that touch the shoe can be worn or knee-length shorts (or skorts) paired with a collared shirt. Moreover, the colors should be acceptable and not too abstract. Colors for shoes are limited, starting from black to other varieties of colors like blue, brown, grey, and dark green. Footwear shouldn’t be spikes or open toes, which are bright colors.

Apart from dressing, here’s a list of other regulations that caddies must follow:

Caddies must follow the Player Endorsement Policy.

Caddies cannot walk on the greens before and after a round during Pro-Am or other events.

Caddies are not allowed to enter the practice greens unless they’re retrieving pitch or putts.

Caddies cannot swing club to hit a shot or make a putt, except for special cases.

Caddies shouldn’t engage themselves in anything concerning the PGA Tour Anti-Doping Programme; the same goes for the PGA Tour’s Integrity Programme.

Caddies shouldn’t do anything that disrupts their position as professional caddies.

Thus, caddies have to stick to norms to ensure that they hold their positions on the Tour.