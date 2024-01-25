Despite 7 Titles Why Is Tiger Woods Not Playing The Farmers Insurance Open?

Apr 8, 2023; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods lines up his putt on the 18th green during the second round of The Masters golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Network Pga Masters Tournament Second Round USA Today Sports

The 82-time PGA Tour champion, Tiger Woods, is not playing at the ongoing Farmers Insurance Open. He is the most successful player in the history of the tournament with seven titles and is only followed by his arch-rival Phil Mickelson who has won the event thrice in his career.

The reason behind Woods not participating in the ongoing tournament is probably his fitness. Back in November 2023 at the Hero World Challenge, he returned to the professional golf circuit after an eight-month hiatus. He seemingly walked fine at the tournament. However, his golfing skills looked a bit rusty. He shot four rounds of 75-70-71-72 and ended up on the solo 18th rank on the leaderboard.

Later in December 2023, Tiger Woods participated in the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie Woods. While speaking to Golf Channel, he stated that he would play one tournament a month and that would give him enough rest.

“Once a month seems reasonable. It gives me a couple of weeks to recover and a week to tune up. Maybe I can get into the rhythm.”

Given his declaration to play in limited amount of events this year, Woods can be expected at the majors and his own Genesis Invitational in February. The 15-time-major champion definitely has different plans and fans will have to wait to see him play his first tournament in 2024.

When Will Tiger Woods Make His First PGA Tour Start of 2024?

Tiger Woods was last seen at the PNC Championship in December 2023. He played alongside his son Charlie Woods and finished tied for fifth rank on the leaderboard. This was also the last tournament where he was seen wearing Nike. He parted ways with the clothing brand in early January.

In his emotional X post, Tiger Woods hinted on his new partnership in Las Vegas. So, the next PGA Tour event where the legendary golfer could be seen playing could be the Genesis Invitational.

Tiger Woods’ return to professional golf has been the most awaited by the entire golfing fraternity. Fans are eagerly waiting for him to return to the golf course. Whenever he comes back it will surely be a delight to watch him swing his golf club.