Stephan Jaeger Tops Farmers Insurance Open Leaderboard On Saturday But Goes Viral For Peeing On Live TV

In the ongoing Farmers Insurance Open, Stephan Jaeger had a terrific first three rounds at the Torrey Pines Golf Course. He leads the table alone after the end of 54 holes and is followed by Nicolai Hojgaard and Matthieu Pavon who are just one stroke behind. However, his performance is not the only thing that is making noise on the internet.

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a video of the ongoing PGA Tour event. A drone recorded Jaeger walking off a corner at Torrey Pines and start peeing!

Stephan Jaeger must be really holding it in at the Farmers Insurance Open. However, he was fabulous at Torrey Pines and fans must certainly have laughed off this funny moment caught on camera.

How Has Stephan Jaeger Performed At The Farmers Insurance Open?

The 34-year-old German golfer started his campaign for the ongoing PGA Tour event at the Torrey Pines South Course on Thursday. He shot a blistering round of 4 under 68 in the first round and his scorecard had five birdies and a double bogey.

Stephan Jaeger followed his incredible form even on Friday. He carded a sensational second-round score of 8 under 64. This time his scorecard had seven birdies, a bogey, and an unbelievable eagle on the 9th hole.

The German seemingly had a drastic third round on Saturday. He returned to the South course and managed to card a round of 1 over 73. Jaeger shot five brilliant birdies but unfortunately had six bogeys in his scorecard. Although his previous round lead helped him to lead the table after 54 holes, despite having a forgettable round of golf.

Stephan Jaeger will tee off at 2:10 p.m. ET in the final round on Sunday at the Farmers Insurance Open. He is paired alongside tied second-ranked players, Matthieu Pavon and Nicolai Hojgaard. He must be hoping to find his form back at Torrey Pines South Course and record his first-ever PGA Tour victory this weekend.