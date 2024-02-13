Has Fan Behavior Really Led The WM Phoenix Open To Become An Event Top Players Don’t Want To Be A Part Of?

The 2024 edition of the WM Phoenix Open was one of its kind. Although the tournament has been successfully concluded, top players don’t wish to play again at the TPC Scottsdale. The biggest reason could be the fans’ reception in this edition of the PGA Tour-sanctioned event.

Three famous professional golfers were really open to the fans about the discomfort they faced. While Zach Johnson and Billy Horschel were involved in the on-course heat with some fans, Byeong Hun An openly called out the behavior of fans as “totally out of control” on X (formerly Twitter).

Why Would Top Players Opt Out Of WM Phoenix Open In The Future?

The WM Phoenix Open is often described as “The People’s Open”, but, in this edition, the “people” at TPC Scottsdale were wild and ruckus. They were often seen running onto the field, creating havoc, and had absurd drunken behavior.

Interestingly, the 2024 edition was the first time when the organizers had to close the entrance gates and put a hold on alcohol sales. Well, that was not all, a female fan even fell off the famous 16th hole. Although the authorities informed that she did not have any life-threatening injury. Also, fans even caused chaos at the 16th hole cutting off the fence to make space for themselves.

The famous and historic WM Phoenix Open is known for its loud and cheerful nature. But the 2024 edition was wild and upsetting as described by the players. The nature of the tournament is one of the reasons why players like Rory McIlroy often skip it. But after this edition, a lot more top players could be seen skipping this PGA Tour event.

The organizers of the tournament will have to work on the security and betterment of the environment. Unlike football or baseball, the game of golf requires more concentration and fan disturbance can impact a lot of players’ performances. If this kind of nature is continued in the 2025 edition as well, it is quite unsure if the top players would ever opt to visit TPC Scottsdale.