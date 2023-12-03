PGA Tour Players Furiously Call For An Immediate Meeting With Tour Authorities

Aug 22, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; PGA Tour Commissionez Jay Monahan addresses the media during a press conference in the Clubhouse Ballroom at East Lake Golf Club prior to Thursday s start of the TOUR Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Some PGA Tour players have been displeased with the PGA Tour over how it has been handling the merger and over rumors that more players are in talks of joining LIV Golf. Thus, a group of Tour pros requested a special meeting with the tour’s leadership by sending a petition to the authorities anonymously. The letter read:

“Dear PGA Tour membership, A group of us are requesting a special meeting to address issues related, but not limited, to the following: 1. FedEx Cup points allocated to Signature Events versus full field events. Example: Currently, a 5th place finish in a no cut 78-player field is awarded 272 percent more points than a 5th place finish in a traditional event with a cut. We are requesting significant reduction before the first designated event. 2. Number of limited field signature events. 3. PIP Program. 4. PGA Tour leadership, PGA Tour policy board and player directors. If you want to be a part of this meeting, please sign this petition.”

The petition addresses the tour’s infrastructure and says that the designated events are to cater only to the tour’s best golfers. Also, the limited field and larger purses create a distinction within the tour.

Moreover, as a reply to those players who displayed their frustration regarding the framework agreement with LIV Golf, the PGA Tour sent a vague update by releasing a memo on Friday. What did the memo say?

PGA Tour Authorities Unravel Framework Agreement Update in a Memo

After the June merger was carried out under the table without involving key decision makers on the board, several top-tier golfers like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were frustrated with the way it was handled. Thus, to keep things transparent, Woods was installed in his role as player director. But is he befitting the role correctly? Or are the players still being kept in the dark?

A memo that vaguely describes the negotiations of the framework agreement was sent to the players. It said,

“Since Tiger joined the policy board on Aug. 1, the player directors have been doing everything we can to ensure the PGA Tour is best positioned to thrive for decades to come”.

They further added that they are progressing on several fronts. The memo also underscores a group of willing investors whom they acknowledge. The deadline for the agreement to be finalized is December 31st. WhenTiger Woods, who is playing at Albany currently, was asked about the progress of the agreement, he assured that they were working for it, and he would make sure that what happened in June did not happen again. Unless the framework agreement is finalized, the future of the sport remains uncertain.