Scottie Scheffler Takes Rory McIlroy’s Valuable Putting Advice

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has been struggling with his putting game for quite some time now. At the 2024 Genesis Invitational, when he missed a 10-foot putt at the 72nd green, CBS reporter Amanda Renner asked Rory McIlroy, who finished his game earlier, if he had any advice for the American. To which, the Northern Irishman wished to see him using a mallet.

The 27-year-old has previously used a mallet, however, switched to a traditional blade-style putter soon after. But before the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Scheffler was spotted using a mallet. An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a post in which the American was seen using the TaylorMade Golf’s Spider Tour mallet.

The spider putter that Scottie Scheffler was spotted using in the practice round of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational was similar to what Rory McIlroy uses. It seems that the World No. 1 did in fact listen to the Northern Irishman. Now, it remains to be seen how this new change will affect his game.

What Are Scottie Scheffler’s Odds At the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational?

As per the latest odds, Scheffler has +650 odds and is the most favorite player to win the tournament this week. Interestingly, he has finished inside the top 10 in his last three starts.

Thanks to his sinking putting game, the 27-year-old American golfer has constantly missed out on winning the tournaments on the PGA Tour. However, the golfer is constantly performing well but is unable to convert that into a victory. In his last 10 starts, Scheffler has finished seven times inside the top 10 on the leaderboard.

After switching multiple Spider putters, Scottie Scheffler seems to have followed Rory McIlroy’s advice to use a mallet. He has his all-new mallet in his bag, and will hope to record his second Arnold Palmer Invitational title at Bay Hills this week.