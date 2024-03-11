“This One’s Pretty Special” – Scottie Scheffler On Winning His Second Arnold Palmer Invitational Title 

January 5, 2024; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Scottie Scheffler lines up his putt on the third hole during the second round of The Sentry golf tournament at Kapalua Golf – The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler was in red-hot form at Bay Hills as he recorded his seventh PGA Tour win. He defeated Wyndham Clark by a massive five-stroke margin to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational for the second time in his career. This victory was really special for the American pro because this came exactly after a year break.

During the press conference at Bay Hill Golf Course, the World No. 1 described his seventh victory on the Tour as “pretty special”. Although he won the Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge in November 2023, Scheffler mentioned that it was not an official PGA Tour event.

“I think this one’s pretty special. Like some of y’all had mentioned, it had been a while since I won.” Scheffler continued, “I did win in the Bahamas [at the Hero World Challenge], but as far as a PGA Tour event, it had been almost a year, and so there had been a lot of chatter about my game and the state of where it was at, and so it was nice to kind of come in here with a good mental attitude and to perform well under pressure, and I think today’s round was really special for me going forwar

Scottie Scheffler’s win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational earned him a whopping paycheck worth $4,000,000. Since he is already exempted from playing at all the majors and upcoming PGA Tour seasons, he was not given the other benefits champion. However, he did earn 700 FedEx Cup points which took him to the top spot in the 2024 season standings. Also, he received 68 OWGR points which means he now has a 119 points lead over World No. 2 Rory McIlroy.

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024 Champion Scottie Scheffler Wants “To Be Remembered As A Competitor”

The World No. 1 was also heard as willing to be remembered as a competitor. He wanted people to recall his name as someone who always performed the level best at any golf tournament. During the press conference, he said,

“I would like to be remembered as a competitor. would like to be remembered as someone that always gave it his best and just kept a good attitude. I feel like that’s my goal always going into an event, is being tough, being competitive, and going out and competing … and being committed to my shots.”

Scottie Scheffler last missed a cut on the PGA Tour back in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. Since then, he has made 31 starts and recorded 24 top-10 finishes. This is surely proof of what the World No. 1 was trying to say after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The American golfer will next be seen playing at The Players Championship 2024 this coming week. If he records a victory at TPC Sawgrass this coming Sunday, he will become the first player in the history of the prestigious PGA Tour event who successfully defended the title.