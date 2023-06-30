Zombie Villagers are a different type of villager mob which is green in color. They are hostile toward the other NPCs in the village. This guide will take a look at how you can cure a zombie villager in Minecraft.

Zombie Mobs are quite common in Minecraft. Most of the time your objective would be to hunt them down and take them out. However, taking out Zombie Villagers would be a bad choice. Not because of the repercussions but because you can get lots of utility out of all the cured villagers.

Occasionally, zombies can spawn outside of villages and can infect the villagers. You can get the Zombie Doctor achievement if you do cure them after they get infected. That being said, curing them is quite a tedious but fun process. Let us see how you can cure those zombie villagers in the game.

How to Cure a Zombie Villager in Minecraft: A Step-by-Step Guide

There are simple steps to creating a cure for the zombie villagers and there are reasons why you should take some time to cure them. First, curing them will give you the Zombie Doctor achievement but also the cured villager will give you a discount on the trades.

This is really useful to stock up on some good items depending on the villager. You can also start creating your own village once you do rescue a zombie villager. Ensure that you have at least one or more beds around before you cure a villager. That being said, let us take a look at the ingredients you need to start curing villagers.

We will need quite a few materials to make a Splash Potion of Weakness which we will then use to cure the Zombie Villager. Most of the materials are easy to collect but they take quite a while to accumulate. Let us see what you need.

Brewing Stand: You can craft your own Brewing Stand by placing a Blaze Rod in the middle row in the center of the Crafting Table. After that, place three cobblestones in the bottom row. Craft and now you have a Brewing Stand. Alternatively, you can find one in villages inside Churches.

You can craft your own Brewing Stand by placing a Blaze Rod in the middle row in the center of the Crafting Table. After that, place three cobblestones in the bottom row. Craft and now you have a Brewing Stand. Alternatively, you can find one in villages inside Churches. Blaze Powder: If you place a Blaze Rod in the crafting grid, you can get two Blaze Powders.

If you place a Blaze Rod in the crafting grid, you can get two Blaze Powders. Gun Powder: You can purchase this from a Wandering Trader, and loot it by opening Chests or farm creepers, ghasts, or witches.

You can purchase this from a Wandering Trader, and loot it by opening Chests or farm creepers, ghasts, or witches. Fermented Spider Eye: You can craft one of these using a Crafting Table. Firstly, kill Spiders to obtain a Spider Eye. Gather a Brown Mushroom and Sugar. After you do, open the crafting table and put the Spider Eye in the Center of the Bottom row, the Mushroom on the left block of the Middle row, and the Sugar in the center block of the Middle row.

You can craft one of these using a Crafting Table. Firstly, kill Spiders to obtain a Spider Eye. Gather a Brown Mushroom and Sugar. After you do, open the crafting table and put the Spider Eye in the Center of the Bottom row, the Mushroom on the left block of the Middle row, and the Sugar in the center block of the Middle row. Golden Apple: You can explore ruins, mineshafts, and dungeons to find these ingots but you can also find lots of Golden Ingots and an apple to make your own. Open the crafting table and put it in the center of the middle row and put gold ingots all around the apple in every block.

You can explore ruins, mineshafts, and dungeons to find these ingots but you can also find lots of Golden Ingots and an apple to make your own. Open the crafting table and put it in the center of the middle row and put gold ingots all around the apple in every block. 3 Water Bottles: You can get Water Bottles by making Glass Bottles and then filling them with water. Place one glass on the left of the middle row and one on the right. Place the last glass in the middle of the last row and craft. Repeat to do this for three more bottles.

Once we collect all of these ingredients, it is time to make a cure for all the infected zombie villagers.

To create the Splash Potion of Weakness, we need to go to the brewing stand and then create one. Let us see the steps for that.

First, you need to place the Blaze Powder, the fermented Spider Eye, and the water bottles in the brewing stand.

After it is done, the water bottles will have turned into the Splash Potion of Weakness.

Now take the gunpowder and place it on the spot on the brewing stand where you formerly put the fermented spider eye and the potion of weakness where you put the water bottle.

Now wait for those things to brew and you will now have three of those Splash Potions.

Now as soon as you get these Splash Potions of Weakness, make sure the Golden Apples are in your inventory. Now let us go solve the zombie problem.

First, equip your Splash Potion of Weakness and throw it at the zombie villager.

Next, approach that zombie villager and then equip the Golden Apple and press the Use button to feed the apple to them.

The grey swirls will then turn into red ones and the zombie villager will start to shake.

Within some time you will find yourself face to face with a normal villager once again.

Those are all the steps you will need to turn a zombie villager back to a normal one.