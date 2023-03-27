How to Find Camels in Minecraft in Update 1.20!

Camels are the newest mob addition in Minecraft and they are going to be one of the best sources of transport. They have unique abilities that rival horses and they can be the only viable source of travel in the desert. That is why, we will look at how you can find a camel in the desert so it is easier for you to navigate the sands and find more temples for your archeological discoveries.

Finding a Camel in the Desert in Minecraft; Update 1.20!

When the Trails and Tales update will officially release, their spawns will become more dynamic. However, that does not mean they do not have specific spawn points in the game. They will spawn near desert villages. Therefore, to find them, we will have to venture into those desert villages. Alternatively, one can use the console to find the desert village and save some time.

Steps to Finding the Camel in Minecraft

If you are looking to find a desert village through the usual process, you will need to make your way to a desert biome. The obvious sign that you are in a desert is by looking at sand blocks. You can easily find desert biomes beside mangroves, swamps, and warm ocean biomes.

Roam around the desert biome and look out for any buildings, sandstones, or towers that reach into the sky. Look for square-shaped homes as well. If you find any of these, you have found your image. When you enter the village you will see a camel spawned since it’s their designated spawn point.

In addition, you can also use the console to type a command and spawn directly into the village. Here is the command: /locate structure village_desert. After you press Enter, you will get coordinates to the nearest village, you can find a camel through there.

There are many things you can do with Camels once you find them as we highlighted in this article. It can hold two players so it is ideal to get one when you are playing with a friend.