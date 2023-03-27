How to Play Minecraft for Free on Mobile?

Minecraft is a free game if you are playing on a PC. There are many things aside from building one can do in this game, which makes it so popular among the community and outside. However, there are a couple of extra steps for mobile users to play the game on their devices. Let us take a look at what you can do to play it on Android and IOS. We will also decipher how you can download it for PC. Check out the best farm builds here!

How IOS and Android Users can Play Minecraft for Free

Technically the whole game is not for free in IOS and Android but you can download a demo that lasts for 90 minutes. To take part in the full experience you will have to purchase the game from the respective stores to play it. However, PC users can play it for free. All they have to do is go to Minecraft’s official website to download it.

How to Download Minecraft for Android

As we said earlier, you can only download the Trial Version for both IOS and Android. The full version costs around 7 to 8 dollars. Let us get into it.

Make sure you have an active internet connection.

Open the Google Play Store and click on the Search Bar and Type Minecraft.

You will see two options in the results; the first one is the actual game which is purchasable and the other one is a free trial.

Select the free trial for the time being and download it.

Wait for the download to complete, open the game and enjoy!

We recommend getting a feel of the trial before you purchase the game if you are playing Minecraft for the first time. Otherwise, you can directly download the paid one.

How to Download Minecraft for IOS

It is pretty much the same method as the Android one.

Go to the App Store and Search for Minecraft.

Download the Game. There is no trial version available for the IOS version.

Wait for it to download, open and enjoy!

How to Download it for Windows

You can either use Minecraft’s official website to download the game or buy the Xbox Game Pass.

to download the game or buy the Xbox Game Pass. We highly recommend buying the Xbox Game Pass since it provides a higher value than buying an individual game.

First, go to the website and select the Get Minecraft Option.

Select the Computer option and a purchase screen will pop up. The base game is $29.99. However, if you buy the Xbox Game Pass , you can get it for free.

, you can get it for free. The Game Pass costs only 10 dollars. You can search for Minecraft on the Game Pass and download it from there.

Every download method is simple and won’t cause you any trouble. Minecraft is a premium game, so it costs a little to get into the experience. For more Minecraft-related guides and tutorials stay tuned at The SportsRush!