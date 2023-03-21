Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight vs. Kings? Celtics Release 4x All-Star’s Availability Report

As the post-season is nearing, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are not in the touch they would want themselves to be in. The C’s main man has also lost grip on the NBA MVP race as two other stars of the East, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo are closing in on Nikola Jokic.

However, his team is the first to qualify for the Playoffs before Joel’s Sixers and must be preparing themselves for the ultimate prize this time which they missed out on, last season.

Not being in their best form now could lead to a bad momentum to carry into the most important time of the season, so it is necessary they finish their last 10 games as they would want their Playoff matches to begin.

With the West’s #3 team on their way tonight, they have the chance to gain back the lost momentum. But will their 4x All-Star be available for the big game in Sacramento? Let’s find out.

Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight vs. Sacramento Kings?

According to the Boston Celtics’ latest update, only Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard are on the injury list. So, Jayson Tatum will be playing in tonight’s game against De’Aaron Fox and Co.

Celtics Injury Report vs. Sacramento tomorrow: Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT

Payton Pritchard – Left Heel Pain – OUT — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 20, 2023

Another good news from that report is Robert Williams III’s absence from it, who has missed the last 8 straight Celtics games. They are 4-4 in those games after winning 9 of their 12 games before those eight.

The Time Lord is as important to the Boston team’s title contention as any other player in the team. We saw that last year.

Tatum’s form of late

Last year’s Eastern Conference Finals MVP, who became the first recipient of the Larry Bird Award, is averaging 30 points per game this season. However, in Celtic’s last 10 outings, where he played 9, he is averaging under 29 points per game with a decline in his overall shooting percentage.

Not only he has to play at a higher efficiency to get his team back to momentum, but also in the standings if possible. Their 2.5-game differential with the Bucks, with 10 games to go, is tough to cover up. Let’s see what Tatum does to win this one.