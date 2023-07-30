Martin Truex Jr. Fires Subtle Warning to Denny Hamlin: “Always Important to Not Have Enemies”

The 2023 Cup season has been going really well for Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. There is a high degree of uncertainty around his retirement after this year, and the 2017 Cup champion is pulling it together to win his second championship. Recently, while speaking with the media on this matter, Truex Jr. mentioned how he planned to play it safe, in order to make sure that his run in the playoffs remains unhampered.

Considering how history has shown plenty of drivers retaliating against drivers who held grudges against them in the playoffs, Truex’s plan of not riling up any driver seems to make sense.

Martin Truex Jr. does not want to create enemies ahead of the playoffs

Speaking with the press, Truex Jr. stated, “You certainly don’t want to get into the playoffs with guys having grudges against you and want to settle scores. Because if they have a bad day, they’re going to try to take you with them. We’ve seen it in the past. I think you know big picture racing is always important to not have enemies I would think. I don’t want anyone to get me once the playoffs start that’s for sure…”

“Yeah things change a lot happens you know. We have seen it year after year a lot of guys get in trouble for being aggressive and making moves, wrecking guys. I mean not saying I never wrecked anyone but I try to race clean as I possibly can.”

Martin Truex Jr. explains how he wishes to be raced



Later on, Truex was asked if racing with respect was something high up on his list of things. The JGR driver responded, “I don’t know if it is high up my list. I just feel like I race that way, I appreciate getting raced that way.”

“I don’t really know when I leave what is left I don’t know. What people say when I leave I am not sure. But sure would like to win more races and more championships that would get respect especially if you did it the right way.”

With 3 wins under his belt, he currently holds the championship lead over Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron, with no involvement in any controversial incident this season. Heading into the playoffs, he seems far away from a grudge-match with someone attempting to wreck him. Although, the same cannot be said about Truex Jr’s teammate, Denny Hamlin, who only recently tangled with fellow playoff driver Kyle Larson.