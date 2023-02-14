“Anthony Davis and LeBron James Are the 3-6 Mafia”: Mo Bamba Surprises Lakers Fans With New Nickname For Their Superstar Duo

LA Lakers’ new acquisition Mo Bamba has a nickname for LeBron James and Anthony Davis that may not sit right with a lot of people.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James, on their day, can be the most destructive duo in the NBA. This is a tag team of 2 players with the ability to dominate games on both ends of the floor.

Davis has the ability to be the best roll man in basketball given his great hands and amazing athleticism. He also has the defensive know-how and instincts to be the league’s best interior defender.

LeBron, as we all know, is perhaps the most effective scorer in NBA history. He’s also perhaps the best passer in the game – especially in the pick-and-roll.

Only @Lakers duos to win the NBA Finals while both averaging 25+ PPG in the postseason: LeBron James (27.6 in 2020)

Anthony Davis (27.7 in 2020) Shaquille O’Neal (36.3 in 2002)

Kobe Bryant (26.8 in 2002) pic.twitter.com/5vAnhvE2pu — NBA History (@NBAHistory) October 12, 2020

Also Read – “I love you. That’s all I want you to know.”: LeBron James Shows Anthony Davis Love While Breaking Scoring Record

The duo ran through all competition through the course of the 2019-20 NBA season, cantering their way to an NBA championship in their first season together.

Since then, however, the duo have both suffered injuries at crucial times. Davis, especially, has been an absentee at major moments, including playoff series. The Lakers are without a series win, as a result.

They’ll be looking to the duo to lead them back to the postseason in the remainder of this season. It remains an uphill task, however, as the team is rooted to the 13th spot in the West.

Mo Bamba comes up with a new nickname for Anthony Davis and LeBron James

Mo Bamba was recently acquired by the Lakers in exchange for Patrick Beverley, who’s been waived by the Magic. The Lakers also traded away Thomas Bryant to make room for Bamba.

Mo Bamba has been perhaps the most underwhelming of the top-5 picks from the 2018 NBA Draft. He’s been the Magic’s 3rd center through this season, without demonstrable upside on either end of the floor.

However, he seems to be bringing a level of chemistry to the Lakers’ locker room, judging from his recent statement. In an interview ahead of their game with Portland, Bamba had a nickname for AD and LeBron:

“I think continuity shouldn’t be a problem when we’ve got the 3-6 Mafia. I mean AD and LeBron. But it’s easy when we’ve got guys who are that far into their careers.”

Come for Mo Bamba’s thoughtful answer on why continuity shouldn’t be a problem for the new-look Lakers, stay for his clever nickname for AD and LeBron … pic.twitter.com/s38WPAN05z — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 14, 2023

Also Read – When a $165 Billion Brand Denied Anthony Davis From Wearing LeBron James’ No.23

Can AD and LeBron lead the Lakers into the playoffs?

The Lakers have been without the services of LeBron James for 3 straight games now. They won their first game after the acquisition of D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt was completed, but are now trailing by a heavy margin to the Blazers.

They look likely to miss the playoffs for a second straight season, making it 3 non-playoff seasons out of 5 for LeBron during his time with the Lakers. Unless they put together an improbable run of wins, this Lakers team’s playoff quest looks done for.