“Been Following Devin Booker Over the Years”: Kevin Durant Keen On Playing Alongside Suns’ Guard Ahead of Expected Return

With each passing day, Kevin Durant is nearing his return to the NBA. He has missed 20 consecutive games after partially tearing his MCL for the second year in a row. Durant’s debut has been postponed several times already. It was previously believed that he would return immediately after the All-Star break. However, the current information suggests Durant is finally gearing up to return in the upcoming few games. Even as he prepares to debut for the Suns, it seems Durant is already trying to build camaraderie with his new teammates.

In the latest episode of ETCs, Durant discussed why he is looking forward to playing with Devin Booker. Booker, who currently claims the title as the Suns’ top scorer, will, in essence, be KD’d biggest competitor on the team. However, KD is not shying away from showing him his appreciation.

Kevin Durant lists everything he likes about Devin Booker

During ETCs most recent podcast, Durant sat down and discussed all things Suns. One of the things that stood out from the episode was his admiration for Devin Booker. Durant’s appreciation is a welcome sight but his confidence in Booker’s abilities is an even better message for the Suns’ fans.

During the interview, Durant claimed: “I like his [Devin Booker] work ethic. I remember seeing him in college, I loved his form on his jump shot at a young age. So I was like, I can tell he’s been working on his game. And so just following him over the years, just seeing how quickly he developed. You know his IQ for the game. He understands the game. So, I like guys that can score from all areas of the court. And being around somebody that works like that and cares about the game like that is only going to help me.”

KD gears up for his return

Durant’s absence from the league eventually led to an overhaul in the Eastern and Western Conferences. The Nets traded both its superstars Kyrie Irving and KD. While Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks and has already played several games with them, Kevin Durant was traded to the Suns but is yet to debut.

But now, he is expected to be back against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Shams Charania reported earlier that Durant and the Suns coaching staff was aiming for a March 1 return. This date may still change depending on KD’s day-to-day status.

