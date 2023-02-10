“Can’t Go to War With Just Kevin Durant, Devin Booker”: Charles Barkley Claims the Suns Still Need Depth To Win an NBA Title

This tradeline had to be one of the wildest in recent history. The West moved so many pieces to dethrone the East as the stronger conference. From Kyrie Irving joining the Mavericks to D’Angelo Russell getting to the Lakers, some big names were involved. But none was bigger than Kevin Durant.

The superstar had been pushing for this trade since the off-season and the Nets finally relented and sent KD to the Suns. Now, Durant is officially a part of the team. He will play alongside the likes of Chis Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton, a combination that should naturally scare everyone who is sane.

But Charles Barkley is still not sold. Though he has shown his admiration for the new team, he still believes there is something missing.

Charles Barkley Believes the Suns need to build depth

Charles Barkley is really impressed with the moves the Suns have made. He believes the addition of Kevin Durant alongside Chris Paul and Devin Booker is as impressive as it gets. However, Chuck still feels the squad is incomplete.

While on the NBA on TNT show, he claimed that the Phoenix Suns are incapable of going to war at the moment. If they want to win a championship, they desperately need to ensure better depth.

Chuck: “The West is so good now, you’re going to need a good bench. You can’t go to war with just KD, Booker, and Ayton. Because the West is so loaded. If they play the Clippers, the Lakers now, haven’t even mentioned Memphis, your bench is gonna be really important.”

Chuck’s argument is rather rational. The West is definitely loaded. Even the Mavericks have come out of the tradeline with a different look. Kyrie Irving’s addition to the squad has indeed improved their chances.

To succeed in such a conference, depth is vital. The Suns need another big man who can hold the fort when Ayton and Durant are on the bench.

Kevin Durant wanted to be traded to the Suns

Durant has been eying a trade to the Suns since the off-season. He had clearly demanded a request before as well but the Nets were not equipped to move him yet. But once Kyrie was out, Durant and his camp succeeded in convincing Sean Marks to find a viable route for the trade to happen.

Now, he is part of the Suns. On paper, their starting lineup is by far the strongest in the league and not just their conference. With some added depth, they will be unstoppable in the coming seasons. Scary time incoming for the league.

