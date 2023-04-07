“Charles Barkley ‘GUARANTEES’ Semi-Finals for the Kings!”: NBA Legend Picks Pacific Champions To Take Down Warriors/Lakers in 1st Round

The 2022-23 NBA season is about to end in four days. After tonight, there is just three more days of action before we see the teams lock heads in the Play-In tournament. With the playoff race heating up, the crew on Inside the NBA had to discuss their picks for sure. Charles Barkley, as always, was ready to jump to make a guarantee.

Shaquille O’Neal made his way back to the sets for the first time since his Hip Replacement surgery. It was great to see the crew back together, and from their faces, they were glad to be back.

The Inside Guys are back in Studio J! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qIDTMgcpWC — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 6, 2023

The guys joked about Shaq’s BBL. After their initial jokes, the guys got to business and discussed their playoff picks. This is when Chuck jumped up with his ‘Guarantee’.

Charles Barkley ‘Guarantees’ Kings will beat Warriors/Lakers

The Sacramento Kings have been the team of the season. After a 16-year playoff draught, they’ve stormed their way into the NBA Playoffs, and in bold fashion. Not only did they book a playoff berth, but they also clinched the Pacific Division ahead of the likes of Suns, Clippers, Warriors, and Lakers.

Charles Barkley, impressed by their progress, does not like the slander he’s hearing.

Chuck had to get the Nuggets and Kings slander off his chest 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/v9F3Q1ULio — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 6, 2023

A lot of people assume that the 6th seed(potentially the Warriors, or maybe the Lakers), will be able to take down the Kings and move on to the 2nd round. However, the Chuckster believes otherwise. In fact, he ‘guaranteed’ otherwise.

Charles Barkley “guarantees” the Sacramento Kings will win a playoff series against the Warriors or Lakers pic.twitter.com/2UeEDfNMwx — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) April 7, 2023

Seeing the Kings get the support they have this season is rather incredible. The team kept persisting for so long, and finally, they made their way to the playoffs. Soon, their goals will get loftier, and with the squad they have, they might even achieve them!

Inside the NBA guys pick their West teams

As the Playoffs creep around the corner, the anticipation of who’s going to win it all is eating everyone alive. The Inside guys decided to pick their ‘For Sure’ team and a ‘Sleeper’ team. In the West, Kenny Smith picked the Clippers as the sure team and the Lakers as the sleeper.

Shaq picked Suns as his sure team, and the Warriors as his sleeper. Chuck picked Nuggets and Clippers, but didn’t mention which one is what.

The Fellas list their sleeper teams in the West 👀 pic.twitter.com/RuEzwN1lqz — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 6, 2023

We’ll have to wait and see which one of their predictions come to fruition.