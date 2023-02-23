“I Don’t Watch the Clippers”: Anthony Davis Skillfully Avoids Answering About Russell Westbrook’s Move to Rival Team

Russell Westbrook is now history for the Lakers after Darvin Ham and LeBron James successfully flushed him out of their ranks. With the horrible two seasons behind him, no one will remember Westbrook’s time fondly. But in all honesty, to blame him for all of the failures is also horribly wrong. The only safe conclusion of this horrible experiment – Westbrook was a horrible fit for the Lakers.

With the latest move sending him to the Clippers, Russ has, ironically, remained in LA. Following Paul George’s support, his tenure with the Clippers has already started on a positive note. We can expect him to make his debut on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings.

Reporters asked Brodie’s former teammate and Lakers star Anthony Davis how he felt about the move. AD’s curt answer is quite telling of how the Lakers feel about their former player.

Anthony Davis avoids giving his opinion on Russell Westbrook joining the Clippers

When Davis was asked about Russ joining the Clippers, he wasn’t as interested in answering the question. Considering the unceremonious way Brodie was traded from the Lakers, though, this seems like the only response to be expected from anyone associated with the gold and purples.

Davis started off by claiming that he has no idea what is going to happen to Westbrook and the Clippers because he doesn’t play for them. He further emphasized his lack of knowledge about the Clippers’ locker room. Upon further probing, Anthony Davis curtly veered the conversation towards the conclusion by claiming that he doesn’t watch the Clippers.

AD: “I’m not part of that team. I have no idea what their locker room is like, what their chemistry is like. Honestly, I don’t really watch the Clippers like that. I got three kids. I don’t have time to.” He further continued, “I know they got rid of John and Reggie, so he’s another point guard for them. I’m not sure how Ty Lue will utilize him, but I’m pretty sure he’s happy to stay in LA.”

AD and Coach Ham give their thoughts on Westbrook signing with the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/o4HzKT7vnD — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 23, 2023

Ty Lue hopeful of Westbrook’s addition to the squad

Clippers coach Ty Lue conveyed his hopes for Russell Westbrook. He claimed that Russ will be a great addition to the team and will handle most of the ball handling. He also shared his confidence in Westbrook’s abilities to create impact.

Ty Lue: “The ball will be in his hands. You don’t average a triple-double without having the ball in your hands. We know he can make plays and make the right plays.”

It will be interesting to see whether Ty Lue adds Westbrook to the starting lineup on Saturday. Playing the improved Sacramento Kings will be a true test of his abilities.

