Draymond Green Hilariously Claims LeBron James Shouldn’t Have A Podcast

Remember Draymond Green’s low blow on LeBron James in Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals? Their relationship was at the peak of its hostility back then. Today, they’re friends, and the low blows fly at James verbally, as evidenced by Green’s recent dig at The King.

Advertisement

The Golden State Warriors legend was all smiles on media day, answering questions gleefully and having his share of fun while at it. So, when the opportunity came to throw shade at James’s hobby off the hardcourt, Green could not let it pass.

In an interview with 95.7 The Game, Green was asked to name a current NBA player who has a podcast of his own, but shouldn’t. His answer was James, and his reason was absolutely hilarious.

“How many other opportunities do I get to throw shade at him?” Green said. It was an invitation from the four-time NBA champ to fans to tune into his very own podcast.

Which NBA player has a podcast that should NOT have one? Draymond: “LeBron.” pic.twitter.com/zbTpJfSCyi — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) September 30, 2025

Green hosts The Draymond Green Show With Baron Davis, where he does what he loves to do the most — talk to his heart’s content. And while he doesn’t really target LeBron like he joked he did, he’s had some rather eyebrow-raising takes on his podcast over the years.

Podcasts have become increasingly popular among players today. LeBron’s, in fact, is one of the most popular. He sits down with NBA legend Steve Nash to talk about an array of interesting topics, such as comparing eras or whether collecting rings is an appropriate way of measuring greatness in the sport.

Whether to listen to Draymond or James is a personal preference, of course, but one thing is clear. Green was joking about Bron not deserving his own podcast. Their rivalry is a thing of the past, and they’re good friends now.

Men who travel to watch the Super Bowl together from a VIP box are hardly enemies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @courtsidebuzzig

A decade ago, Green would not even have taken LeBron’s name, even as a joke. “I hated Bron; we didn’t have a relationship at all,” the 35-year-old admitted in an older interview.

Over time, however, Green realized that he had more in common with the NBA GOAT than he previously thought he did. “I realized, ‘Dang, bro really just like me. He use the same lingo I use, he’s from a place just like me, and we started to build from there, but it started off hectic.”