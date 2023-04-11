“Dwight Howard Still Struggling in Taiwan”: Charles Barkley, Like Shaquille O’Neal, Ridicules Center While Comparing Him to Victor Wembenyama 

No matter who you compare Victor Wembenyama to it looks like one thing is certain, he will draw comparisons to some of the game’s greats. From starting straight out of a professional league at a young age, he is a player reminiscent of the older era. One where players were able to join the league straight out of high school.

So, naturally, there are high aspirations around him. Analysts are hoping he will be the marquee player that the league needs after LeBron James is gone.

And while the hope is strong and there is no denying that there is also a chance he won’t end up crashing his super-high ceiling.

One of the doubters or rather realists happens to be Charles Barkley. Just recently the host of Inside the NBA on TNT shot down Kenny Smith’s awning over Victor Wembenyama. And he did so at the expense of Dwight Howard!

“Dwight Howard Still Struggling in Taiwan”: Charles Barkley Takes a Cue From Shaquille O’Neal and Ridicules Center While Comparing Him to Victor Wembenyama

Yes, Charles Barkley had the most remarkable response when talking about Wembenyama. Barkley says,

“I think it’s gonna be a huge adjustment, He’s gonna be playing against grown men. He gonna have to guard those guys on the other end. I’ve been in the NBA for 40 years, and I ain’t seen but one guy, one guy who didn’t go to college who came in who was ready, and that’s LeBron.”

He then cites the examples of Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett faltering early and then takes a jab at Dwight Howard.

“Dwight Howard, still struggling in Taiwan”, he says. He goes on to apologize to Dwight and then says that he isn’t “crazy” like Shaq.

But the damage has been done. Just take a look at the hilarious clip below:

