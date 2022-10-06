“Glad Stephen A Smith’s Wife is Non-existent”: Espn’s Franchise Star Gets Far Too Specific About His A** in the Bedroom

Stephen A Smith gets more than just a little bit descriptive when talking about his and his partners’ bedroom

Stephen A Smith isn’t a man that holds his tongue. Heck, his job counts on never doing that.

When it comes to hot takes, this man has made a career out of making the hottest ones, doing practically anything that isn’t as extreme as Skip Bayless’s routine to keep the ratings up. And his daring attitude has even turned him into ESPN’s franchise star today. And with that, comes attention.

Now, you can’t talk about attention, without mentioning Jake Paul in today’s age. So, what happens when you bring them together… aside for some really good publicity?

You’re about to find out.

Stephen A Smith is egged on by Jake Paul and his crew to reveal some of his bedroom life, something he does cunningly

As mind-blowing as it is, Stephen A Smith is not a married man, despite being a father to 2 daughters.

In other words, even at 55 years old, this man is more than willing to be horsing around quite a bit. And as he revealed in an appearance with Jake Paul very recently, he’s pretty damn proud of it too.

Stephen A Smith wild bruh 😭 Julia:”Does Stephen a Smith eat ass?” Stephen a Smith:”Never! I don’t have to” Julia:”Has Stephen a smith gotten his ass eaten before?” Stephen a Smith:”That’s private” pic.twitter.com/kYtjnKsUdX — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) October 6, 2022

Now, we can’t say Stephen A Smith talking here was his fault. At the end of the day, he was egged on by the people who were interviewing him, and all he said was that it was private information.

Glad Stephen A’s wife is non-existent fr https://t.co/uyJBvUE6jc — Meloismybabbydaddy (@Melobabbydaddy) October 6, 2022

Still, the man’s expressions spoke much louder than his words ever could. And although they were humorous, and we’re happy for this man and the life he is living… this information was probably better undivulged.

Who is the mother of Stephen A Smith’s two daughters?

Stephen A Smith has been very private about the identities of his family.

Only once did he mention that he has two daughters, and at the time he insinuated that they were about 10 and 11 years old.

His daughters’ names are Samantha and Nyla, two individuals Smith couldn’t express enough at the time, mean the world to him.

But who is their mother, or are their mothers?

The truth is, no one knows.

For a man whose face is absolutely everywhere on this planet, no number of internet sleuths have figured out more information about the man’s dearest.

And for the sake of his privacy, we hope they never will.

