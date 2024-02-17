“I Beat Mike”: Anthony Edwards ‘Warns’ The NBA About His Inevitable In-Game Left Hand Jumper

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are at the top of the Western Conference with a 39-16 season record so far. The team that was in the eighth spot in the West last year has taken a big leap in terms of their overall performance. And a lot of that credit goes to none other than Anthony Edwards. Recently, Ant-Man issued a warning to the league about something new he is developing in his bag of tricks.

Anthony Edwards recently talked about developing his left-handed jumper after admitting that he had been banking three-pointers and free throws this past week. He revealed that he managed to beat his veteran teammate and left-handed player Mike Conley recently. And so, developing his left-handed jumper fits the bill.

Anthony Edwards even went on to claim that he will be attempting left-handed jumpers late in the fourth quarter once the team is up by 20-something points in a blowout win against their opponents.

The two-time All-Star also said that he’ll be chucking up left-handed jumpers so to get subbed out of the game by the Minnesota Timberwolves head coach, Chris Finch.

“Anthony Edwards has (intentionally) banked in 3s and free throws this week. Ant when asked what’s next: Left-hand jumper. It’s coming soon. You saw it, right? I beat Mike. Y’all saw that. So yeah, a left-hand jumper is definitely coming. If we’re in the fourth, up 20-plus, and I know I’m about to come out of the game, I’m taking a left-hand trey ball. … I’m gonna come out anyway, I might as well give him a reason to take me out.”

Anthony Edwards has been averaging 26.3 PPG, 5.3 APG, and 5.2 RPG this season on 59.1 true shooting percentage. And now, he has been making left-handed shots from beyond the arc and the free-throw line in practice sessions.

Ant-Man even claimed to get the best of the lefty on his team, Mike Conley. So, if the 22-year-old has revealed that he is working on his left-handed jumper and will be using it in the game, then there’s no reason not to believe the young Timberwolves guard. Further, what this could mean for his game going forward should scare the rest of the NBA. After all, if he can efficiently make jump shots with either hand, there is no telling how unpredictable the Wolves superstar will get. That said, there is undeniably still a long way to go here.

Anthony Edwards has been selected as an All-Star reserve for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season. So, there might be a strong chance that the Georgia college product may go on to debut his new jumper during the All-Star game.

Anthony Edwards is making legend-like claims

Recently, Anthony Edwards was compared to a rookie Michael Jordan by Minnesota Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett. Specifically, KG claimed that Edwards has been giving 84’ Jordan vibes lately.

Anthony Edwards went on to agree with Garnett’s comparison since he did not compare him to Michael Jordan from his championship years but to the rookie MJ from 1984 instead.

“That’s the OG man. Whatever he says, goes. So, anybody who wanna argue with him, you gotta take it up with Michael Jordan.”

Now, let’s see when fans get to witness Anthony Edwards knocking down left-handed jumpers as Larry Bird once did during a regular NBA season game. But if he truly does have shades of a young Michael Jordan, there is no predicting what he is going to be willing to try in games.