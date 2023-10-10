Inspired by Big Sister Riley’s NBA Finals Ritual, Stephen Curry’s Son Canon Helps Mom Ayesha Curry in the Kitchen

The Curry family has developed a taste for exploring their cooking interests, all thanks to Stephen Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry. Mrs. Curry loves cooking and seems to have passed on this trait to her children as well. On her recent Instagram story, Ayesha posted an adorable picture of Canon helping his mother in the kitchen.

The caption appreciated how the youngest member of the Curry family was eager to help his mom out with cooking. Canon could be seen chopping veggies in the picture, preparing the ingredients for a healthy and delicious meal. Perhaps Canon might have picked up some skills in cooking from his sister Riley, who is well known for her talents in the kitchen.

Stephen Curry’s eldest daughter, Riley, makes sure that her father doesn’t go to important games on an empty stomach. During the Warriors’ NBA Finals games, Riley follows a routine ritual of taking care of the kitchen and cooking some delicious meals for her dad and the rest of the family.

Canon Curry takes up the responsibility of the head ‘Chef’ of the Curry family

Seems like Canon Curry is out there to challenge the ‘Chef Curry’ moniker, quite literally! In a recent story from Ayesha Curry’s Instagram handle, Canon was delightfully helping his mother in the kitchen to cook dinner. In the caption, Ayesha Curry wrote:

“Look who helped me make dinner tonight!!!”

Ayesha Curry has always been passionate about cooking her family the best of meals. In an interview with the People magazine last year, Mrs. Curry said:

“It’s therapy for me. There was this lull right towards the end of the pandemic where I was like, ‘I’m over it. I don’t want to cook anymore. I just want the 30-minute meal,’ and that’s how my last cookbook came about. But now, I’m back to this point where I love a long, drawn-out, elaborate meal that takes time, with 15 million steps.”

Madame Curry has a strong presence on YouTube, displaying her cooking talents to her 550,000 subscribers. Besides this, Ayesha Curry has also published cooking books, listing some of her and the Curry family’s favorite dishes.

There isn’t any reason why Stephen Curry would miss out on any of Ayesha Curry’s dishes. The four-time NBA champion loves to chomp on some delicious chicken parm and spicy seafood, which he describes as his favorite.