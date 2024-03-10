Zion Williamson Stats vs Hawks: Pelicans Star’s Record vs Trae Young’s Team

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to face the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena today. The Hawks seem to be a favorable opponent for Zion Williamson, as the Pelicans star always shines in the games against them. Although his performances are yet to convert into a victory for his team, Williamson’s stats against the Hawks are undeniable. So, before the two go head-to-head yet again in the regular season, let’s take a look at the 23-year-old’s record against the Atlanta side.

The Pelicans star has played three games against the Atlanta franchise in his career. According to StatMuse, he averages 29.3 points, six rebounds, three assists, and 0.3 steals per game, while shooting 59.3% from the field.

Williamson also maintains a solid three-point percentage of 50% against the Hawks. It seems like scoring becomes easy for him while going against Trae Young’s squad. However, there is some major blots in his game on the defensive side. Apart from the 0.3 steals per game, Zion is yet to secure a block against the Hawks.

Moreover, the losing record of 0-3 is not a good look on his resume despite all the scoring. It almost seems like the Hawks allow Zion to play freely in order to stifle the scoring of the rest of the squad. The next game could be an opportunity for Williamson to not only maintain the scoring routine but also register a win for his team. He will look to surpass his all-time high of 34 points against the Hawks.

Zion Williamson’s season so far

The Pelicans are currently at the fifth position on the Western Conference charts with a record of 38-25. They’re on a three-game winning streak as well. While the team is performing well so far in this season, Williamson’s individual record seems to be on a decline when compared to last season. In 2022-23, he averaged 26 points, 7.0 rebound, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks, while shooting 60.8% from the field.

This season, he is averaging 22 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks. His field goal percentage has also dropped to 57.5 this season. However, the New Orleans franchise is a heavy favorite to make the playoffs this season. Especially after their last win against the Philadelphia 76ers, a playoff berth looks like a sure thing for them, if they continue to secure dubs in the upcoming games.