Is Devin Booker playing tonight vs Mavericks? Suns Release Injury Report for 3x All-star

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 26/01/2023

Jan 22, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns injured guard Devin Booker reacts against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Booker is one of the most coveted players in the NBA. An elite scorer with the ability to create for himself, Booker is very versatile. But over the last few games, the Phoenix Suns have played without their star. And tonight they face Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

It is a rivalry that has since heated up since the last year. After the Mavericks came back from being down 3-2 to winning it 4-3 in the Western Conference Semifinals, everyone has an eye on this clash.

So it is to be seen whether Devin will feature tonight or not. And as per the latest injury report, it doesn’t look good.

Is Devin Booker playing tonight? Suns Release injury report ahead of home game

The Suns faithful would have wanted Devin to feature tonight. But as per the latest injury report, it looks like Booker remains out with his groin issue.

The good news is that Deandre Ayton might return to the line-up.

Devin Booker’s stats for the 2022-23 NBA season

While he may be out, he is firmly on the road to recovery. He has been putting up shots and will be back on the floor in no time.

Book has been spectacular for the Suns this season. Averaging 27.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game, Devin is the game-changer.

He would have surely been in contention for the all-star game and he still might make it. But given the sheer stacked applicants from the Western Conference, we doubt it.

