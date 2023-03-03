Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs Nuggets?: Grizzlies Star’s Rumored Suspension From the NBA Explained

Mar 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring a basket during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant may not be the most well-liked player in the NBA. However, the man is unquestionably one of the best athletes in the league right now. And fortunately for him, the players he is surrounded with a pretty darn good themselves.

Due to these factors mixing better than chocolate and peanut butter, the Grizzlies currently sit 2nd in the West, behind just the Nuggets. However, given that it is the Nuggets they play next, there are some worries here. And arguably the biggest one is about Ja Morant’s availability.

So, will Ja Morant be able to play against Nikola Jokic and his Denver crew?

ESPN release injury and availability report on Ja Morant

As per ESPN, Ja Morant has no injury bothering him at the moment. However, the reason why many have been worried about his availability was the rumors of him being suspended by the NBA.

The story goes that Ja Morant allegedly pulled a gun on a high-school kid, and now is beings punished by the league for it. But is this story true?

Ja Morant was accused of punching a 17-year-old boy 12-13 times and flashing a gun at him during a pickup basketball game last summer, according to a police report obtained by @mollyhc Full story: https://t.co/NsRnhsIXlk pic.twitter.com/DH0utTt37V — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 1, 2023

The gun incident may, or may not be true, not much is known on that end. However, there has been no suspension put into place by the NBA. So, simply put, Morant is healthy and raring to go against the Denver Nuggets tonight.

What is Ja Morant averaging this season?

After 52 games played, Ja Morant is averaging 27.1 points, 6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game.

The Grizzlies star is also shooting 46.5% from the field, 31.2% from deep, and 74.2% from the free-throw line.

