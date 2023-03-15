Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Cavaliers? Sixers’ Potential Starting Lineup As They Hunt #2 Seed

Mar 12, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) battle for ;position during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll right now. Having won five games in a row, they’re just one game behind the 2nd-seeded Boston Celtics. The biggest reason behind the Sixers’ surge has been none other than their superstar, Joel Embiid. The 7ft big man has been playing lights out every time he steps foot on the floor. In their last contest, JoJo scored 34 points as he led the team past the Wizards 112-93.

His performances and the team’s recent success have propelled him to the 2nd spot on the MVP ladder. He’s averaging 33.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists for the season, while leading the Sixers to a 45-22 record.

Now, as the Sixers head to Cleveland, fans wonder whether Joel Embiid will suit up tonight or not.

Joel Embiid will play against the Cavaliers

After dropping 34 points on the Wizards, there is no chance Joel Embiid is slowing down. The 2x MVP runner-up has a point to prove, and doesn’t want to become a 3x MVP runner-up. According to the official NBA injury reports, Embiid will play tonight against the Cavaliers.

This is a great sign for the Sixers, who are currently chasing the Celtics for the 2nd seed in the East. The Sixers are on a five-game win streak, with a chance to extend it to six tonight. On the other hand, the Celtics are 5-5 in their last ten games.

This will give Embiid and co. extra motivation to push and possibly secure a 2 seed in the East.

Sixers’ Potential Starting Lineup

Seeing how the Injury report is basically clean, barring Jalen McDaniels, the Sixers should go with their usual starting lineup. The lineup should look like:

James Harden

Tyrese Maxey

P.J. Tucker

Tobias Harris

Joel Embiid

