Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight vs Kings? Clippers Release Injury Update Ahead of Russell Westbrook’s First Game

Jan 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers have managed to find their rhythm. With the All-Star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George leading the pack, the players seem to be in sync and play some incredible team basketball.

Sitting 4th in the Western Conference with a 33-28 record, the LA-based franchise is now merely 3.5 games behind the #2 Memphis Grizzlies. And with their upcoming clash against the Sacramento Kings, Ty Lue’s boys could come close to replacing De’Aaron Fox and co. as the 3rd seed in the West.

However, for the Clippers to defeat the Kings, a healthy Leonard and PG13 would be required to suit up, sharing the hardwood with LAC’s newest addition Russell Westbrook.

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight vs the Kings?

The Claw missed out on a majority of the games initially at the beginning of the 2022-2023 season. Owing to a knee injury, the 2-time NBA champ missed out on 27 games in his Year 12.

Despite averaging 25.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.8 steals in the months of January and February, the former DPOY failed to make it to the All-Star Team.

However, after having missed the 10th February clash, the two-way star played both the remaining clashes prior to the All-Star break. And fortunately, Kawhi has not been added to the team’s injury report for the upcoming contest.

The only Clipper who is set to miss out on the bout is Croatia’s Ivica Zubac.

Ivica Zubac is OUT for tomorrow vs. the Kings with a right calf strain. Russell Westbrook is unlisted and expected to make his Clippers debut. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 24, 2023

The Claw’s stats from the 2022-23 season

Coming off a horrific ACL injury that sidelined him for the entire 2021-2022 season, Leonard has been playing some efficient basketball.

The 6-foot-7 forward has been averaging 22.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4 assists per game, while shooting the ball at 49.7% from the field and 87% from the charity stripe.

Kawhi Leonard was dominant last night and has been in terminator mode in 2023. Since the new year, he’s played 17 games and has averaged 27 PTS, 64.4 TS%, 4 AST, 2 STL, & 48.3% on 3s. His shotmaking is at classic Kawhi levels… LAC with their revamped roster looking dangerous? pic.twitter.com/DQ8R7xLS6p — NBA University (@NBA_University) February 15, 2023

