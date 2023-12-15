HomeSearch

Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight vs Pelicans? Hornets Issue Injury Update on Former All-Star

Advait Jajodia
|Published December 15, 2023

Nov 22, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) catches a pass as Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) attempts to steal during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Last month, LaMelo Ball sprained his ankle in a game against the Orlando Magic. The injury has since then prevented him from suiting up for the Charlotte Hornets.

Having already missed the last seven games, fans will be wondering whether Melo would be available for tonight’s clash against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Charlotte Hornets have five players whose names have been included in the official injury report that was released ahead of the Pels matchup.

While Mark Williams is listed as ‘doubtful’, PJ Washington is ‘questionable’ against New Orleans. Alongside Cody Martin and Frank Ntilikina, LaMelo Ball will be out of the team as well.

During the 26th November clash against the Orlando Magic, Melo sustained an ankle injury. Midway into the game, the savvy guard sustained the ankle sprain while driving to the basket.

LaMelo Ball has been recovering slowly

The Charlotte Hornets are not quite as good a team without LaMelo Ball on the lineup. Ball, who was walking with a cast on until a few days ago, very recently gave an update on his injury. Revealing that he was feeling much better, Ball gave some insight on what his recovery looked like.

“Just to have two shoes on and walking around touching the ball, it’s always great,” Ball said. “So, that feels better right there. Just slow progress. I’m doing treatment every day, just trying to get better. From when it happened, it feels a little better.”

“It feels way better than when it happened because at first I couldn’t even put any pressure on my foot…But now I can stand on two feet, walk a little. Still (have) a little limp, but way better than it was,” he added.

Without Melo, the Hornets have lost five out of their seven games. While they suffered a two-point loss against the Miami Heat, the remaining four losses had an average point differential of 13 points.

Yes, Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward have stepped up to fill in for LaMelo’s absence, but it just hasn’t been enough. Currently, Steve Clifford’s boys have a 7-15 record, sitting 13th in the East.

