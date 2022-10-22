Is Paolo Banchero Playing Tonight vs Celtics? Orlando Magic Release Injury Report Ahead of Clash Against Jayson Tatum and Co

Oct 14, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Can Orlando come out of their two-game slump and get the first win of the season against Boston, and if so, will Paolo Banchero be available for it?

The Orlando Magic take on the Boston Celtics Saturday evening, at Amway Center, 4:00 PM ET.

While the Celtics have won both their games since the opening day against the stronger contenders from the East in Philadelphia and Miami, the Magic lost both of theirs against the Hawks and the Pistons.

Having started their 2022-23 campaign in quite a contrasting way to their opponents, they will be looking for a win in their first home game of the season.

But even in their 0-2 start to the season, there are various positives for the O-Town as their quadruple of under-22s – Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, and Paolo Banchero, balled out in at least one of those games.

However, some of them will miss the upcoming encounter. The 19-year-old especially is delivering on his promises and expectations from himself as soon as he got the opportunity to play in the best basketball league in the world. But will he play tonight is the real question?

Paolo Banchero will play against the Boston Celtics

Three of those four youngsters who will be majorly responsible for carrying the Magic, along with Gary Harris, are all game-time decisions and most probably won’t play tonight.

So, it might just be Banchero who will have to take care of the business. And according to the team’s injury updates, he will be available to do so.

Him keeping up with his great start to the season would be necessary for the Magic to not suffer their first blowout of the season against red-hot Jayson Tatum and Co. This Magic team might have already decided that they are done with the blowouts anyway.

Banchero could be Orlando’s very own version of LeBron James

Seeing the rookie in the first couple of games putting up 20-25 points, gathering double-digit boards, making plays, creating his own shots, and stopping opposition on the other side of the court, Magic fans might think got themselves a LeBron James lite.

Whether he will be able to keep that up throughout the season, will be exciting to witness.

For now, for the sake of maintaining neutrality, we just wish to see him dwindle C’s good and get his team a much deserved, first win of the season.

