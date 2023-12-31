Is Trae Young Playing Tonight vs Wizards? Hawks Release Injury Report for 25-Year-Old Star

Despite having won two straight games two weeks ago, the Atlanta Hawks seem to fall right back into their pit. Having suffered four consecutive losses, the Hawks now make their way to Washington, D.C. with hopes to snap their losing skid. However, fans won’t be pleased to know that Trae Young has been added to the team’s injury report ahead of the clash against the Wizards.

Advertisement

Trae Young’s name popped up in the injury report two games ago due to a right shoulder sprain. Young didn’t miss out on either of the two clashes. However, ahead of the Hawks-Wizards contest, Trae Young has been added to the injury report, listed to be “probable” but with a right knee contusion this time.

The guard is also joined by Onyeka Okongwu (doubtful), De’Andre Hunter (out), Mouhamed Gueye (out), and Seth Lundy (out) on the list.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ATLHawks/status/1741239439580446795?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In all probabilities, Trae Young will be taking the floor. However, it’ll be beyond detrimental for the Georgia side in the off-chance they end up playing without Young in the lineup. This campaign, the two-time All-Star has missed out on two games so far. In those contests, while they barely defeated the ailing Detroit Pistons, the Trae Young-less Hawks suffered a 114-125 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Washington Wizards have been one of the worst teams in the NBA. Sitting 14th in the East, Kyle Kuzma and Co. have an abysmal 6-25 record. Thus, the Hawks do stand a great chance to turn their fortunes around.

Trae Young is having an All-Star-caliber campaign

Trae Young has put up a sensational campaign. Recording one of the best seasons of his six-year career, Young has been lodging 27.9 points and a career-high of 11.2 assists per game. Most certainly, the 6ft 1” point guard will receive the third All-Star nod of his career.

Young’s efficiency is often criticized. While he has been recording the 2nd most assists per game in the NBA, the 4.2 turnovers that he commits per game have been concerning. However, the 25-year-old has made up for it by being extremely effective while shooting the rock – 43.2% from the field, 38.1% from the three-point field goal, and 87% from the charity stripe.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheDunkCentral/status/1738759435542024485?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sitting 11th in the East, ATL has been subpar with a 12-19 record. Trae has been doing his best, but the team hasn’t been able to capitalize on his excellence. The other role players, especially Dejounte Murray, need to step up big time, to help the team rise in the standings.

But, going up against the Washington Wizards, the Atlanta Hawks should enter the matchup as favorites.