Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Kings? Pelicans Release Injury Report for 6ft 6″ All-Star

Feb 25, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson watches the game in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans are in a bit of trouble. With the Warriors having made their recent surge and the Timberwolves on a roll, they have fallen to the 9th seed in the West. The team has struggled to stay consistent since Zion Williamson got injured. They’ve lost six out of their last ten games. The most recent one came at the hands of the Warriors on Friday.

Despite Brandon Ingram playing some of the best basketball of his life, the Pelicans cannot seem to find ways to win games. Taking on the Kings tonight, the team had a couple of days to get a breather and re-group. One would hope they’d use their renewed energy to charge at the 3rd seeded Kings tomorrow.

While the Pelicans prepare for the Kings, fans wonder whether Zion Williamson will suit up tonight.

Zion Williamson will be OUT for tonight’s contest

The New Orleans Pelicans have 18 games left for the season. They’re currently 9th in the West but are just two games behind the 6th-seeded Timberwolves. The big question is, where is Zion Williamson? The All-Star forward suffered a hamstring injury at the start of the year. Initially, it was supposed to keep him out for two or three weeks. It’s now been two months and there are no signs of Zion’s return.

He has been ruled out by the Pelicans for the contest tonight. He’s supposed to undergo imaging soon to determine the severity of his injury, and for the team to make a decision about his season.

Pelicans say Zion Williamson continues to make progress with rehabilitation for his right hamstring strain. Further updates will be provided following medical imaging next week. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) February 28, 2023

If all goes well, Zion might be back as soon as 3rd week of March, but he can also be ruled out for the season. I guess we’ll have to wait and see what the imaging tells us.

