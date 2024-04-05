JJ Redick Stops LeBron James from Lying, Makes Lakers Superstar Confess ‘Highlight’ Watching Spree

While ‘Mind the Game Podcast’ has become a goldmine for NBA content and knowledge, recently, things went wrong as LeBron James was thrashed on the internet for lying and making excuses on his podcast about the 2011 finals loss. In a recent episode, LeBron once again tried to ‘lie’ when JJ Redick intervened to stop him. This time the conversation was more fun as LBJ was trying to convince his c0-host that he doesn’t go on YouTube to search for his highlights.

James claimed that old clips of his games often come across his timeline. Now, as a pro baller, Redick knew that athletes don’t just casually stumble upon their highlights, but they search for them. He convinced LeBron that it’s okay to confess that he purposefully looks for it because they’re in the same boat.

LeBron said, “I see the clips sometimes. I don’t just go online and look up ‘LeBron James highlights’.” But according to Redick, that’s a common practice for athletes. He said, “We all watch our own highlights on YouTube. LeBron, I’m telling you.”

The former NBA star also claimed that the highlights are more useful when athletes are going through a slump as it helps them identify the problems in their game. After a little back and forth, LeBron agreed that he has been on YouTube, searching for his highlights. Not just the NBA but LBJ even watches his college highlights.

LeBron James also watches his high school highlights

Even though he initially denied looking for his highlights, there are several clips that he has shared on his Instagram story where he can be seen enjoying his high school highlights and even some full games. It seems like LeBron is more into reminiscing about his old days than watching his recent conquests.

In March 2020, he shared clips of his high school game, shared on YouTube by NBA Motion, with some commentary on the side.

He wrote, “This game was od hype!! Best two teams in the state. Us vs Columbus Brookhaven. We should have took that L.” LeBron also gave major props to some of his old teammates and opposition players. Complimenting one of the opposition players, he wrote, “That boy at the free throw line was a problem!! Drew Lavender!! Sheesh.”

This establishes that Redick stopped him from lying on their podcast because the internet would’ve picked up his case if he had gone through with it. In line with Redick, this seems to be something that every athlete might have attempted. Its completely harmless and accepting the same seems to be the right course.